California could make mass tech layoffs less painful

The Bay Area tech industry has been ravaged by mass layoffs in recent months, with Twitter, Meta, Twilio and GitHub among the major firms seeing mass dismissals.

In response, Assemblymember Matt Haney of San Francisco has introduced a bill to expand protections in California's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act. Currently, the WARN Act requires employers give 60 days' notice if they lay off more than 50 employees in a 30-day period, and Haney's bill would expand that timeline to 90 days. It would also broaden the scope of the act to encompass contract workers, who are not protected by the WARN Act.

"Innovative industries like tech are a critical part of our state's economy, and we know that tech companies start here and grow here because of our highly skilled workforce," Haney said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. "This bill is about protecting that workforce, from the engineers to the janitors, and making sure they're treated fairly during a job transition. To be pro tech, we have to be pro tech-worker."

The bill, Assembly Bill 1356, would also prevent companies from tying severance packages to nondisclosure and nondisparagement agreements. Twitter made national news when individuals laid off by new CEO Elon Musk had to sign nondisparagement agreements to receive their severance pay. Last month, the National Labor Relations Board banned companies from including nondisparagement agreements in severance packages. The Haney bill would further codify that rule into state law, in the event the NLRB overturns that ruling in the future.

A January SFGATE analysis of data from from layoff tracker Layoffs.fyi showed that 2023 tech layoffs are already outpacing the worst of 2022.