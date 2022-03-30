California Democrats put employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate on hold, citing opposition

California Democrats are holding a bill that would have mandated COVID-19 vaccines for employees, citing opposition from public safety unions.

Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland, on Tuesday announced she is postponing Assembly Bill 1993, which would require workers to provide proof of COVID vaccination by Jan. 1, 2023. Workplaces that do not follow the mandate would face penalties from the state.

AB 1993 was scheduled for a hearing before the Labor and Employment Committee on Wednesday afternoon.

Lower COVID case rates give Wicks a chance to work with employers and labor unions to "address concerns raised by the bill," she said in a statement.

"That is why we have decided to put AB 1993 on pause, and allow space for these conversations to continue and progress," Wicks said.

Wicks specifically cited opposition from public safety unions and said she hopes "they will ultimately come to the table to make sure all of their workers are vaccinated, and that every job sector in California has the tools necessary to keep their workers safe from COVID-19."

About 74% of Californians age 5 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID, according to California Department of Public Health data.

California already requires some employees, including health care and state workers, to get COVID vaccines or submit to regular testing.

But Wicks' bill would apply to all employees, even independent contractors.

This is the second time Wicks has backed legislation to mandate vaccines for employees. Last year, she was part of a group of legislators working on a similar bill, although they eventually dropped it in August.

Two other vaccine bills from Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, and Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, remain in the legislative pipeline. Pan's measure, Senate Bill 871, would prevent students from opting out of the state's COVID vaccine requirement by using a personal belief exemption.

Wiener's legislation, Senate Bill 866, would allow children age 12 and older to get vaccines without parental consent.

Even with her bill on hold, Wicks said he hopes to continue working to get more Californians vaccinated against COVID.

"Vaccines, and vaccine requirements, remain a critical tool for moving from pandemic to endemic," Wicks said. "That work is still needed, and it could still ensure that millions more Californians become vaccinated. We will continue to monitor new variants and waves, engage with stakeholders on all sides, listen to our public health experts, and be prepared to take action to keep our workers safe and our economy moving."