California Environmental Quality Act and the impact of wildfire evacuations

Tina Wallis, Esq. (707-595-8681 twallis@twallislaw.com), is a land use attorney and authority on the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), guiding private and public sector landowners and developers through entitlement and permitting processes, CEQA compliance, litigation challenging entitlements and permits, and due diligence for complex land use and environmental issues.

Understandably, everyone is concerned with their ability to evacuate during a wildfire. Given Sonoma County’s substantial history with wildfires and evacuations, large swath of State Responsibility Area land, and large amounts of land designated as very high fire hazard, this topic merits significant attention during the land use approval process.

As of 2019, the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA, requires public agencies to study the impacts of a project, or proposed development, in or near a State Responsibility Area or in a very high fire hazard severity zone for wildfire.

This requires both the study of wildfire and evacuation impacts. State Responsibility Areas means that CalFire is primarily responsible for fire suppression within these areas. CalFire updated its wildfire hazard maps, which designate land as very high or high risk for a wildfire.

For state responsibility areas and very high fire hazard areas, the CEQA analysis must answer four questions. Will the project: (a) impair an emergency response or evacuation plan; (b) exacerbate wildfire risks and expose project occupants to wildfire pollutants; (c) require infrastructure, such as fuel breaks, that may exacerbate wildfire risk or impact the environment; and (d) expose people or structures to significant risk from post-fire slope instability or drainage changes.

Elsewhere, CEQA requires a public agency to study whether a project will directly or indirectly expose people or structures to significant risk of loss, injury, or death involving wildland fires.

CEQA documents are disclosure documents that must inform the public and decision-makers about the impacts of a project on the physical environment. A CEQA document’s informative role is so important that CEQA and courts require these documents to be understandable, to summarize technical information, and to be forthcoming with information (e.g.: don’t hide the data in a mountain of paper).

Every evacuation is different and analyzing the wildfire and evacuation impacts is different for each project and its setting. California’s Attorney General promulgated nonbinding best practices for performing CEQA’s wildfire analysis.

For evacuation analysis, these guidelines recommend when to consider evacuations during development design, what aspects of evacuation to study, how to study evacuation impacts, and what resources to consult when studying evacuation impacts. The attorney general’s best practices also suggest different ways to mitigate evacuation and emergency access impacts.

The best practices begin by acknowledging that new developments in State Responsibility Areas or very high wildfire hazard areas may impact first responders' access to wildfires. First responder access affects the speed at which a fire spreads and community safety.

The best practices recommend integrating evacuation planning early in a project’s design — before a development’s density, location on the site, design, and structural materials are decided.

Early consideration of evacuation planning allows for the development of simultaneous ingress and egress — occupants can evacuate at the same time first responders are accessing it. It also allows for choosing better building locations, materials, and access before any design is finalized.

As to how the impacts of proposed developments on evacuation should be studied, the best practices recommend using evacuation traffic modeling.

This modeling should consider: road capacity for both the development occupants and the preexisting community; evacuation and access; evacuation timing; alternative evacuation plans; the development’s impacts on adopted evacuation plans; the adequacy of the emergency access for the development; the proximity of the development to emergency services and the capacity of those emergency services; and evacuation traffic modeling to quantify evacuation travel time once the development is occupied.

The goal of any evacuation is for people to move to a safe area. Moving large numbers of people at one time means traffic will likely be slower than during non-evacuation conditions.

Evacuation traffic standards may not be everyday traffic conditions because evacuation traffic modeling may need to consider agricultural, industrial, or tourist seasons and the increased volume of cars on the road during an evacuation, relative to everyday traffic conditions. These measures allow firefighters to focus on fighting the wildfire and saving structures and property.

The best practices recommend resources to use when analyzing evacuation impacts. They include the CEQA document for the proposed development, consulting with local fire officials, and existing and approved evacuation plans. The best practices caution against putting too much weight on sheltering in place and emphasize that sheltering in place is a last resort.

Importantly, the best practices suggest how to mitigate evacuation impacts and emergency access impacts with the admonition that each development must be analyzed so that appropriate mitigation measures are adopted. Potential mitigation measures include increasing the density of development while reducing its footprint, incorporating buffer zones, placing power lines underground, placing occupied development near ingress and egress routes and evacuation routes, redundant ingress and egress and structural hardening.

Other mitigation measures include making structures less vulnerable to fire, fire hardening of on-site communications, educating on-site development populations about evacuation routes and plans, and restricting parking on evacuation routes so the routes are free of parked vehicles.

With a competent actuation analysis under CEQA, decision-makers and community members can understand what impact a proposed development may have on the existing community’s ability to evacuate and the impacts on nearby emergency responder's resources.

Developers, government agencies, and community members in or near State Responsibility Areas and very high wildfire hazard areas, should familiarize themselves with CEQA’s wildfire analysis requirements and the Attorney General’s Best Practices.

Developers and government agencies should perform a robust evacuation analysis and present this information in a clear and readily understandable manner.

Community members can review this analysis, which should be contained in the development’s CEQA document and appendices, to understand if and how the proposed development may affect their ability to evacuate during a wildfire.