California EV sales are falling. Is it just temporary, or a threat to state climate goals?

After years of rapid expansion, California’s booming EV market may be showing signs of fatigue as high vehicle prices, unreliable charging networks and other consumer headaches appear to dampen enthusiasm for zero-emission vehicles.

For the first time in more than a decade, electric vehicle sales dropped significantly in the last half of 2023. There are even signs that Californians may be growing tired of Tesla — or at least weary of its outspoken chief executive, Elon Musk — as state Tesla sales fell 10% in the final quarter of last year.

It’s unclear whether the declines are a mere blip or the beginning of a downward trend, but the news is already raising questions about California’s ability to meet its ambitious climate goals, including a pledge to ban the sale of new gasoline- and diesel-powered cars and light trucks by 2035.

“It’s an interesting time for the automakers and consumers,” said Greg Bannon, director of automotive engineering at AAA. “The government and automakers have spent billions on something consumers may not want.”

Sales of all-electric cars and light trucks in California had started off strong in 2023, rising 48% in the first half of the year compared with a year earlier. By that time, California EV sales numbered roughly 190,807 — or slightly more than a quarter of all EV sales in the nation, according to the California New Car Dealers Assn.

But it’s what happened in the second half of last year though that’s generating jitters. Sales in the third quarter fell by 2,840 from the previous period — the first quarterly drop for EVs in California since the Tesla Model S was introduced in 2012. And the fourth quarter was even worse: Sales dropped 10.2%, from 100,151 to 89,933.

“There are real challenges,” said Corey Cantor, EV analyst at Bloomberg BNEF, an energy research firm. “Growth year-on-year for 2023 was really impressive, but watching the first half of this year will be important.”

Propelled by the sales success of Tesla, and boosted by electric vehicles from other automakers entering the market, consumer acceptance of EVs had seemed like a given until recently. In fact, robust sales growth is a key assumption in the state’s zero-emission vehicle plan.

Currently, there are 1.4 million electric vehicles on the road in California, and EVs make up 20.1% of all new car sales. Under the no-gas mandate, zero-emission vehicles must account for 35% of all new vehicle sales by model year 2026.

“It’s conceivable we can get to 35% in two years, but it’s going to be difficult to get there,” said Brian Maas, president of the California car dealers association.

Why the slowdown? Market analysts and survey takers point to several issues: unreliable or insufficient public chargers, high vehicle prices, high interest rates and confusing government incentive programs.

Some also theorize that an aging product line coupled with a steady stream of controversial pronouncements by Tesla’s Musk have turned off consumers — particularly in Democratic-heavy counties where EVs are most popular.

Nationally, EV sales growth also has slowed as automakers such as Ford and General Motors cut back— at least temporarily — on EV and battery production plans. Hertz, the rental car giant, is also pulling back on plans to shift heavily toward EVs. Hertz several years ago announced plans to buy 100,000 Teslas but is now selling off its EV fleet.

Cantor, the BNEF analyst, said that although recent sales figures are worrisome, there’s plenty of momentum behind the EV transition, as evidenced by government mandates around the globe and massive investments by motor vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers.

Those investments total$616 billion globally over five years, according to consulting firm AlixPartners.

But plenty of speed bumps and roadblocks could impede the EV transition. Here are some of the biggest challenges:

Undependable chargers

Public charging is notoriously unreliable. As The Times reported in January, the state government is contending with an undependable charging system that, according to studies from academic researchers and market analysts, can be counted on to malfunction at least 20% of the time. That has provoked an outcry from EV owners who can lose hours a day locating working chargers and then waiting in line to use them.

California has doled out $1 billion to EV charger companies thus far, with more billions to come. But the California Energy Commission, which hands out the cash grants for charger installation, has only now decided to collect reliability statistics. It’s also mulling over how to hold the charger companies accountable for performance. The charger companies, including Electrify America, ChargePoint, and EV Go, have promised to improve.