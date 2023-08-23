California faces $31.5B budget shortfall, resulting in long list of tax proposals

With California facing a $31.5 billion budget shortfall this year, state lawmakers have responded with a flurry of bills.

The legislation raises the tax on items such as mobile homes and marriage licenses to guns and vehicle registration.

The additional costs are estimated at more than $200 billion.

The fill-in-the-gap measures on the state’s $310.8 billion budget in 2023-24 have caught the attention of California tax watchdogs and business groups, along with regional economists and North Bay wealth advisers. Many are concerned the tax-laden proposals will drive businesses out of the state.

The bills and subsequent laws listed below from the California Tax Foundation tax and fee report released in August vary in nature and cost. Two proposals include a wealth tax estimated by the California Tax Foundation to collect $22.3 billion for the state, and a corporate tax hike intended to bring in $7.2 billion.

Assembly Bill 259, introduced in January and now in committee, would impose an annual 1.5% tax on a billionaire’s net worth. Households worth more than $50 million would pay a 1% annual wealth tax. It would make California the only state to levy a yearly tax on assets such as art, collectibles, retirement funds, stocks and farm assets.

Senate Bill 220 would raise the corporate tax rate from 8.84% to 10.99% for companies with net income of $1.5 million (12.99% for financial institutions). Those below the threshold would experience a drop in their rate to 6.63%.

Critics claim the policies on the 80-plus proposals would prompt an exodus from the state.

“When they approached this, it came from a place of kindness, but the rationale was easily consumed. You can’t increase taxes and have revenue go up indefinitely,” Exchange Bank Managing Director of Investments and Fiduciary Services John Mackey said.

“The reality is, the consequences are, it will actually drive revenues down by moving companies out. A lot of larger companies can fairly easily move out suddenly from one place to another because they have the offices. The problem is, the real engine behind our economy is the family-owned business. They’ll actually produce less revenue (from these policies).”

Small and family-owned businesses, including farms that dot the North Bay, may end up getting hurt in the long run, Mackey contends.

Officials with the California Chamber of Commerce agree, labeling the tax bills as “job killers.”

“Absolutely, the chamber remains concerned about the effect of high tax increases to drive business and job earners out,” chamber Policy Analyst Rob Moutrie said, reiterating that “large companies have the resources to move” but entrepreneurs may be discouraged from investing in the state.

“The ongoing concern is sure, the volume. It gives business a reason to look elsewhere for expansion and new jobs, when in fact, the best source of revenue for the state is a thriving economy,” foundation spokesman David Kline said.

California Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, who authored two bills to fund weed abatement and another to lower the threshold for local governments to fund tax initiatives said she understands the concern of risking businesses moving out.

“There’s always a conversation about how to keep business in California. I think we’ve tried our best,” the Northern California lawmaker told the Business Journal.

She mentioned one of the concessions made to balance state budgets is the focus on reserves.

The state of choices

Three options exist for California to balance its books.

Use the state’s general fund reserves. At the end of February 2023, the state had $37.2 billion in four budget reserve accounts. But these funds may only be tapped during a declared budget emergency, according to the California Budget and Policy Center, a Sacramento-based nonprofit think tank.

Policymakers may also consider delaying or reducing spending to close the budget gap. This means moving the expenditure forward to a later day of reckoning.

The third option involves raising revenues from corporations and the wealthy, seen by policymakers as “the beneficiaries of windfall gains and profits in recent years,” the budget center outlined in its report from last April. It claims corporate and individual tax breaks add up to $70 billion each year.

Say goodbye to the surplus

A few years ago, the state of California banked a surplus in terms of its budget. But the pandemic has affected the economy in multiple ways, impacting state revenue streams from equity markets to income taxes.

“Any fluctuation of (those) can put the state in dire constraints,” Sonoma State University Economics Professor Robert Eyler said. “People are not spending as much.”