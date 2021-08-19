California farmworkers face risks from heat, smoke. Regulations offer little protection

Another surge of hot weather is hitting Fresno and the surrounding area this week, as smoke from nearby wildfires continues to engulf the region. These extreme conditions are leaving hundreds of thousands of farmworkers at especially high risk for heat-related illness and death, according to a recent study from UC Davis.

The danger heat illness poses to farmworkers has been a major concern for decades, but increasingly higher temperatures, a deepening drought and a longer fire season due to climate change have worsened outdoor working conditions in recent years, said Dr. Marc Schenker, founding director of the UC Davis Western Center for Agriculture Health and Safety and coauthor of the study. Farm labor is often strenuous work, which can also greatly accelerate the rate at which a person develops a heat-related illness, he added.

"Agricultural workers are the most vulnerable to heat stress," Schenker said. "Over the past two decades, the rate of occupational heat stress fatalities has increased coincident with the rising ambient temperature. And if you're doing heavy work, you're increasing your risk of heat stress substantially."

The UC Davis researchers monitored the core body temperature and work rate of 587 Latino farmworkers on 30 farms throughout the Central and Imperial valleys during the summers of 2014 and 2015. With the use of thermistors, accelerometers and weather stations, they tracked how the environmental temperature over work shifts contributed to the likelihood of heat illness.

The researchers found that workers' risk for heat-related illness was exacerbated by work rate and environmental temperature, even when farms followed regulations mandated by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, also known as Cal/OSHA.

The researchers suggested that future revisions of the state's regulations include more robust protections for farmworkers, including limiting the type of tasks farmworkers perform on exceptionally hot days, adjusting work rates, hydration recommendations and rest breaks according to the weather and requiring heat illness training "tailored to the cultural and behavioral needs of the workforce." They said it is critical that supervisors also model these behaviors.

The study was published in June in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.

Though the study was conducted several years ago, Schenker said it's even more relevant now, due to the shift in weather patterns that have not only caused severe outdoor temperatures, but also a prolonged drought.

Just last month, Fresno hit an all-time high during a record-shattering heatwave, becoming the hottest midsummer month in history. Twenty seven of July's 31 days saw triple-digit highs, with the highest temperature in Fresno reaching 114 degrees on July 11, breaking the previous record of 110 degrees set in 1961.

August has brought little relief.

Temperatures in Fresno this week are expected to hover around 95 degrees through Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Highs are forecast to reach 100 degrees, while lows are expected to be near the mid-60s.

The peak harvest season, which involves arduous outdoor labor for long hours at a time, coincides with the hot summer, creating "serious occupational health risks" for the outdoor workforce, the study shows.

California has about 800,000 employed farmworkers across the state, according to a separate UC Berkeley study. The state's agricultural industry produces about $50 billion in revenue each year. Amid the pandemic, frontline agricultural workers have faced unprecedented hot weather, a surge of COVID-19 infections and unsafe exposure to wildfire smoke.

Farmworkers more likely to die from heat illness

According to the study, heat illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke occur when an individual's body temperature rises too quickly due to environmental exposure to heat.

Prolonged exposure to heat can produce a range of symptoms including "headaches, dizziness, cramps, fainting, rapid heartbeat, disorientation," and in more severe cases, shock and death, it said.

California is one of four states that has existing safety standards for those working in extreme heat. The state set a precedent in 2005 when it became the first to establish a standard to protect outdoor workers from heat exposure. When temperatures exceed 80 degrees, Cal/OSHA requires employers to provide shade structures, water stations and sufficient rest breaks from the sun. In addition, employers are required to take immediate action, such as offering onsite first aid or emergency medical services, if a worker is displaying signs of heat illness.