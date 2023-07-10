California Insurance Commissioner outlines what he’d like to change about the FAIR Plan

The man responsible for California’s Department of Insurance wants to modernize the state’s FAIR Plan insurance program. The Fair Access to Insurance Requirements Plan is best described as insurance of last-resort for high-risk property holders.

Commissoner Ricardo Lara wants to install cost-saving measures based on home and property fire prevention efforts. And he says he’s taking steps to improve the rate application and approval process, aimed at bringing insurance rates more in line with risks.

“The FAIR Plan has not been working for a lot of people. Providing solutions for the loss of insurance availability and affordability in California is our highest priority,” said Lara.

“We are not alone. Every state must deal with complex economic, climate change and catastrophic event realities, and a few have also created similar safety net program, like our Fair Access to Insurance Requirements program, to cope with natural disasters.”

The state’s department of insurance website shows 15 insurance companies in California offer discounts based on Firewise Community, Shelter in Place Community and insurer approved mitigation policies. Fourteen firms offer reductions based on property and parcel mitigation. Discounts and eligibility can differ by company.

Lara said there are three things he wants to improve:

Improve building and rebuilding. A majority of homes were built before new, stronger building codes went into effect in 2007. Create safer communities that can withstand wildfires by working with neighbors to “harden” homes and clear defensible space around structures. Retool the state’s insurance market to improve competition, increase coverage options and avoiding chaos through the fair pricing of rates to better manage and balance risks.

The state will host a webinar for insurance agents and brokers July 13 to provide an update on recent activities and programs led by Commissioner Lara and Deputy Commissioners Ken Allen, head of the rate regulation branch, and Tony Cignarale, responsible for consumer services and market conduct.

“There is no truth to the assertion that DCI (the state) has a rate compression strategy. It’s up to insurance companies to determine exactly how much of a rate increase to request. When I took office, most insurance companies were only requesting 7% rate increases, even when their own calculations suggested they needed a much higher percentage. They were — and still are — reluctant to ask for what they really need,” Lara said.

Update on rate filings

Ken Allen said his team looks at rate filings where there is an existing program and the insurer has requested a rate change.

·The state department of insurance has approximately 600 pending rate changes across all lines of insurance with about 75% of those rate increases.

·Of this total, there are just under 60 pending filings for homeowners and personal lines of fire insurance and 90% of these are seeking a rate increase.

In the past six months, the state has received approximately 35 new homeowner insurance rate change requests, some of which have been approved. Another 30 homeowner rate change applications received prior to that time were also approved.

Allen said for a long time there has been an inaccurate narrative going around that insurers who request greater than a 7% rate increase would have to go to a rate hearing. He said this is not true.

“For the vast majority of rate increase filings insurers have purposely undercut themselves... When it comes to personal lines, most insurers still request a rate increase of 7% or less — despite having a double digit, a high double digit or even a triple digit indicated need.”

Multiple filing syndrome

Many insurers submit another rate change immediately after their latest request is approved.

“This perpetual loop of endless rate change filings for the same program or product keeps my staff very busy,” Allen stated.

He mentioned a noteworthy example of this practice involving a homeowner’s insurer that asked for six different insurance rate changes over a span of 18 to 20 months. Each request called for an increase of 6.9%.

Allen said not long after the approval of all six rate hikes, this insurer issued a public statement saying it was pulling back in California because it could not get a sufficient rate increase to balance the risk.

Lara observed that as risks such as climate change, natural disasters, inflation, pandemic, reimbursement issues and insurance losses continue to grow, “if insurers are not filing for more than a minimal 6.9% to 7% increase, we are never going to be able to close the protection gap. Insurance companies have to be more honest with DCI on what they actually need.”

Underwriting in high-risk areas

“We sometime get questions about why are some carriers asking agents and brokers to stop writing new policies in certain zip codes,” said Tony Cignarale.

“Some insurers realize that they may have been growing too fast or have become overconcentrated in certain geographical areas,” Cignarale said. “Others have less appetite for risk or perhaps make a business decision to change their underwriting guidelines and reduce their wildfire threat risk.”

He said this leads to questions such as why can’t the state tell insurers that if they won’t write new policies, they can’t operate in California at all? Or why can’t the state force insurers to write polices, but allow for a surcharge on higher-risk homes?

Cignarale said, “Current laws do not allow DCI to require insurers to write homeowner coverage in order to keep writing other lines, such as auto insurance, for example. Likewise, current laws also do not allow the commissioner to require all insurance companies to write homeowners coverage for everyone in the state, and just tell them you have to write everybody, but don’t worry, you can surcharge higher risk homes.”