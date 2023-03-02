California is desperate for affordable housing. How union conflicts are delaying it

California lawmakers thought they cracked the code last year on a construction union stalemate holding up housing bills.

A last-minute agreement on a package of bills from Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland, and Sen. Anna Caballero, D-Merced, seemed to appease both the powerful construction unions, as well as developers and housing advocates.

Despite the 2022 victories, rifts within labor could reignite the war over how best to craft affordable housing policy.

The State Building and Construction Trades Council of California, backed by the California Labor Federation, insists that lawmakers require developers to use a “skilled and trained” workforce made up of largely union workers. On the other side, the California Conference of Carpenters supports a prevailing wage requirement — typically the union rate — rather than limiting which workers builders can hire.

The divide between the carpenters and the rest of the building trades signals a continuing impasse for housing legislation. Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, faces strong resistance from the trades on two housing bills that would require developers to pay prevailing wages rather than hire a skilled and trained workforce.

The trades and their allies are particularly angry over Wiener’s embrace of a prevailing wage standard in Senate Bill 423, a housing bill that extends his own 2017 legislation, which previously required developers to hire union workers in some cases.

“Please tell me the last time a bill that red-lined labor standards out of existing law was passed in California?” tweeted Lorena Gonzalez, former assemblywoman and president of the Labor Federation, in response to Wiener’s bill.

Labor standards become a moving target

Worker pay has long been at the center of debates over housing bills that ease the development process for builders and incentivize more construction. Labor advocates, especially the trades, argue their members should make enough money to afford housing in their communities. Conversely, builders and housing advocates complain that stricter labor standards make projects more expensive and therefore discourage construction.

The trade unions, an influential force at the Capitol, have long pushed for stricter labor standards in housing legislation. The group has repeatedly killed bills they’ve found unsatisfactory. But their goals have changed over time, prompting tough negotiations with lawmakers authoring housing legislation.

Just five years ago, the trades fought to include prevailing wage requirements in any major housing bill, a controversial stance at the time. A “ prevailing wage ” is the the rate earned by the majority of workers in their respective craft in the local labor market — typically union-level wages.

Today, the trades are pushing for bills that call for developers to hire a “skilled and trained” workforce.

California law defines a “skilled and trained workforce” as one where all workers on a project must either be journey-level workers or apprentices enrolled in state-approved apprenticeship programs. At least 30% of journey-level workers in most trades must have graduated from state-approved apprenticeships. Some crafts, such as plumbers and electricians, must have at least 60% of journey-level workers graduate from state-approved apprenticeships.

Many view “skilled and trained” requirements as mandating the use of union labor, since unions run the vast majority of apprenticeship programs.

“Prevailing wage is simply — it’s good,” said Gonzalez. “However, prevailing wage is a job-by-job issue,” she continued. “We want people to go into a career for construction — not just a job.”

The debate over skilled and trained language has recently stymied many bills that attempt to “streamline” approval of affordable housing projects — one of the most popular approaches to compel housing development in recent years.

These streamlining measures limit local government authority to deny housing developments and also sometimes exempt them from onerous California Environmental Quality Act requirements.

How did we get here?

Wiener in 2017 authored a streamlining bill that included prevailing wage and skilled and trained labor standards. His measure, Senate Bill 35, fast-tracks multifamily construction in cities that have not met their state housing goals.

It also stipulates developers must hire skilled and trained workers for projects that are not 100% affordable and contain 25 or more units, depending on the size of the community.

But in 2020, Wiener could not push through a bill streamlining housing production on church-owned land, thanks to resistance from the trades. By that point, they wanted more stringent skilled and trained worker provisions.