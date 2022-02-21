California lawmakers think affordable housing grows on trees

In September 2021, California Senate Bills 8, 9 and 10 became law, allowing existing homeowners to develop their property significantly differently than 170 years of local control.

To many, these are silver bullets to help solve California’s chronic housing shortage. To others, it is an outlandish attempt by Sacto politicians to punish rural and suburban communities by forcing them to accept up to six dwelling units on every existing single-family lot.

Neither are totally correct, although there is ammunition for both sides. The North Bay counties and cities need to carefully consider how to proceed.

Let’s look at each bill.

In a nutshell, SB 8 allows local municipalities to lower fees and accelerate the approval process for housing. Whether this helps produce any housing faster with lower fees is yet to be seen, especially as municipalities cut their staff and telescope the processing time into years, instead of months. A dream unfulfilled.

SB 9 has more statewide impact. Up to September 2021, any California homeowner could have up to three living units on their parcel: a primary home; an ADU or granny-flat up to 1200 square footage; and an attached junior size unit, or JADU.

SB 9 allowed a homeowner to split one's parcel in two and each new lot could potentially support up to three units. Thus, any existing California lot could potentially have up to six living units.

SB 9 will probably mostly benefit wealthy landowners that have the land and resources to fly through the process, under the neighborhood scrutiny radar. There are more details, so do your research before calling your favorite architect.

However, SB 10, passed only two weeks later authorizes local governments to independently rezone neighborhoods with housing densities up to 10 units per parcels.

SB 10 expands Sacto's takeover of local zoning with little regard to local design review, California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) or voicing any local opinions. There are provisions not allowIng developers to subdivide multiple lots and significantly impact a neighborhood, but these provisions are subjective. As one architect once said, "the devil is in the details".

SB 8, 9 and 10 are not going to see our roads suddenly explode with millions of new cars, flood our communities with high-rise apartment construction or make millions of homeowners rich, although many homeowners will benefit by building ADUs and reaping higher property valuations.

But of the 7.5 million single-family lots in California, if 5% or 400,000 lots are developed under SB 8, 9 or 10, it would be amazing. With the cost of housing and development cost so high, this is but a drop in the bucket and probably just a feel-good moment for Sacto politicians as an empty attempt to make more housing appear to be available.

Here’s the deal: Sacto’s dabbling in local zoning may help some pro-housing cities to expand their housing supply by rezoning various parcels and they will probably make many homeowners rich by splitting their expensive lots or building luxurious backyard ADUs.

I’m not a big fan of the subjective local design review and planning processes used in most of our North Bay cities, but they are essential to our communities health and well-being.

One could argue that SB 9 and 10 are equivalent to voter-suppression laws sweeping our nation by limiting CEQA requirements, eliminating local processing and curtailing public voices to protect one’s neighborhood. This is anti-democratic and will not produce more housing.

