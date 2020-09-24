California new jobless claims reach 230,000 before state shuts off new applications

New claims for unemployment benefits in California last week.

California claims for unemployment insurance benefits have been around or above 200,000 a week since the week ending March 21, according to the new U.S. Labor Department data. That’s when the state and counties issued health orders that limited many business operations. New claims logged are five times the weekly rate before that.

California claims accounted for 28% of new claims nationwide last week, despite accounting for only 11% of the U.S. workforce. The state’s roll of those receiving benefits — 2.84 million as of the latest tally — also outmatched the rest of the country, with a 23% share. The number getting that help has remained 2 million–3 million in the state since May, a level .

But the true picture of the Golden State’s joblessness problem from COVID-19-related business disruptions remains murky, as the California Employment Development Department is under fire for not processing an estimated 1.6 million claims from around 600,000 residents. The agency late Saturday said it would stop taking new claims for two weeks to deal with the backlog and retool to handle claims more efficiently going forward.

Among the reforms announced in recent weeks for that department is more scrutiny of claims for new aid put into the place through the federal CARES Act, including limiting how far back lost income could be claimed and how many could receive help at the same address. These Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits were designed to help the self-employed and gig workers idled by the economic restrictions. California implemented these payments in late April, and the number getting this help soared in May and June to eclipse recipients of traditional unemployment benefits in the state.

New claims for these benefits in California dropped to just under 100,000 last week from nearly 205,000 the week before. Applications had been over 100,000 for 12 weeks. And the number getting these payments ballooned to almost 7 million in late August, before dropping to 3.37 million at the last tally, the week ending Sept. 5.

