Rollnick told the Business Journal that the nearly 30 employees at both firms bring together Affinity’s strengths in brand development and Kabookaboo’s in digital marketing. That would allow the projects for the over 250 brands represented by the client base to be routed back and forth between the agencies, based on what skillsets are needed, he said.

“What we bring to the table between both agencies now is expertise in bringing the on-premise and the off-premise together,” Rollnick said. "That would be stronger abilities to bring the what's going on into the tasting room directly into your customer relationship management database, which then would feed into all different types of tactical marketing — digital and traditional.“

North Coast wineries quickly figured out that they had to dive into digital marketing after California public health orders closed their tasting rooms, starting in mid-March 2020 and stretching through much of the following 12 months.

“Digital marketing and e-commerce opportunities for wineries boutique and large are very critical to a brand's health nowadays,” Rollnick said.

Rollnick said the owners of the two agencies are “very patient,” so there’s no firm timetable to take the next step in the alliance.

“Ultimately, what would make most sense would be to bring the two agencies together in a merger of some fashion,” Rollnick told the Business Journal.

Miller and Swain started Affinity in 2013 as a brand development outgrowth of their Mare Island-based PackagingArts company. The latter started in 1995, designing and sourcing retail and direct-to-consumer packaging materials and equipment for the beverage industry.

Affinity’s managing director, Ed Rice, remains in that role after the two agencies’ alliance.

Rollnick in spring 2001 started Kabookaboo, named after a line from a children’s rhyme written for his late brother Joshua. The agency website touts work done for E&J Brandy, Gallo Family Vineyards, Anchor Brewing and Black Velvet whisky.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Before coming to the Business Journal in 1999, he wrote for Bay City News Service in San Francisco. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.