California North Coast cannabis attorneys reveal their passion for the budding industry
Helping companies navigate a newly legal industry with still-emerging regulations and case law drives these local attorneys.
Sebastopol activist-turned-attorney helps cannabis companies with permitting, licensing
Lauren Mendelsohn has evolved from a grassroots organizer to law firm Omar Figueroa. She talks with the Business Journal about the industry’s biggest obstacles.
Santa Rosa land use attorney advises cannabis growers
Martin L. Hirsch of Perry Johnson Anderson Miller & Moskowitz talks with the Business Journal about why this aspect of property and business law is so challenging.