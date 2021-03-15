California North Coast cannabis attorneys reveal their passion for the budding industry

Helping companies navigate a newly legal industry with still-emerging regulations and case law drives these local attorneys.

Lauren Mendelsohn (Dawn Heumann photo)

Lauren Mendelsohn has evolved from a grassroots organizer to law firm Omar Figueroa. She talks with the Business Journal about the industry’s biggest obstacles.

Martin L. Hirsch

Martin L. Hirsch of Perry Johnson Anderson Miller & Moskowitz talks with the Business Journal about why this aspect of property and business law is so challenging.