Subscribe

California North Coast cannabis attorneys reveal their passion for the budding industry

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
March 15, 2021, 10:48AM
Updated 7 hours ago

Helping companies navigate a newly legal industry with still-emerging regulations and case law drives these local attorneys.

Lauren Mendelsohn (Dawn Heumann photo)
Lauren Mendelsohn (Dawn Heumann photo)

Sebastopol activist-turned-attorney helps cannabis companies with permitting, licensing

Lauren Mendelsohn has evolved from a grassroots organizer to law firm Omar Figueroa. She talks with the Business Journal about the industry’s biggest obstacles.

Martin L. Hirsch
Martin L. Hirsch

Santa Rosa land use attorney advises cannabis growers

Martin L. Hirsch of Perry Johnson Anderson Miller & Moskowitz talks with the Business Journal about why this aspect of property and business law is so challenging.

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette