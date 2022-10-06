Pete Olander: I believe as the cannabis market continues to mature beverages will continue to grow and become a healthier alternative to alcoholic drinks. Low dose beverages offer a great option for social events and have an extra benefit of a no hangover morning and our Happie Water is lower in sugar and calories than a light beer or a hard seltzer.

California cannabis products certified to be comparable to organic can bear the designation "OCal" on their label. As of last month, just 11 California cultivators have been OCal-certified. So, is the “clean weed” movement — appealing to the consumer taste for super healthy products — going to take off, or are the state’s testing standards in place now able to meet that demand?

Eli Buffalo: The introduction of the “OCal” Comparable to Organic certification being rolled out in California was a major step forward for the cannabis industry in California and beyond.

Allowing producers, the chance to explain to the consumer the way their product was made and the type of inputs that were used in cultivating their cannabis with a small badge of honor is a great way to provide this information.

It is unfortunate that there are only 11 certified farms thus far, however it is not all that surprising with how unstable the market is today.

I believe the Clean Weed” movement is alive and well and just getting the chance to get going.

With cannabis only being legal recreationally for the past five years here, there have been shifts in the industry and a lot of people trying to find their space and where they best fit in or how to adjust their existing business or operation into something that can be long lasting and sustainable in a world of strong competition from endless pocket farms erecting mega grows with anticipated multiple year loss just to push out the legacy farmers.

I believe that good intention followed by a high-quality product cultivated or produced in a manner that is environmentally conscious will always find a place in any market.

Current state required lab testing is great for testing if the product is contaminated with unsafe chemicals, pest, or pathogens, however, is unable to detect or provide information on how the product is made.

Consumer education always goes a long way, and I am hopeful the state can work with synergistically with interested producers finding a way to help promote or incentivize those going the extra mile for obtaining or working towards such certifications....

Scot Candell: The cannabis market is no different than other industries. Consumer demand dictates which products are produced. If consumers become convinced that OCal products are healthier or safer than standard cannabis products, the certification will have value.

Dona Frank: California endure the most rigorous standards of testing among all agricultural products tested. In other words, cannabis needs to be grown organically in order to pass testing. California cannabis is cultivated organic and does not need a separate OCal certification. California gown cannabis should automatically receive the OCal Certification.

Antonio Frazier: “Clean Weed” can mean a multitude of things, but it should be focused on products that are free of contaminants or adulterants.

The current CA testing standards assure that products are less likely to contain adulterants than other food products that we trust to be ‘clean and organic’, but we need more research performed before we can declare what’s safe for each consumption method.

That said, some people don’t want any level of heavy metals or solvents in their products, so having testing results readily available for consumers is truly the only way for someone to know if they have ‘clean weed’.

Merril Gilbert: In our experience, the same people who buy organic foods and natural products will be the ones who will appreciate OCAL certified cannabis products. More consumers care where their products come from, particularly Gen Z women. OCAL certification offers credibility and is easily recognizable on labels.

Labels can be misleading, especially for consumers who are unfamiliar with cannabis. Ideally, they should be able to see what's gone into this product, learn a little bit about who created it, and most importantly, know what it's for.

Erin Gore: The OCal designation is a step in the right direction for what has been a fairly unregulated industry in terms of consumers knowing exactly what is in the cannabis plant they are consuming.

We have always been a part of the “clean weed” movement, and we’ll continue to work to make it a standard in the cannabis industry – no different than beauty products or the produce you purchase at the grocery store, all consumers have the right to know what they are putting into their body.