California North Coast execs in running for Wine Star Awards; other North Bay professionals news

Theresa Heredia of Gary Farrell Winery has been nominated as Winemaker of the Year by Wine Enthusiast magazine for its annual Wine Star Awards. She was one of five winemakers nominated for the award, which the magazine announced on Oct. 13.

Winners of the Wine Star Awards will be announced on winemag.com Nov. 11 and will appear in the special “Best of Year” Dec. 31 issue.

Heredia has been winemaker for Gary Farrell Winery in the Russian River Valley since 2012. Her winemaking career includes an early stint in Burgundy and work at top wineries in the Napa Valley and Sonoma County. She was a Ph.D. candidate in chemistry with an emphasis on enology at U.C. Davis.

—

Gerard Thoukis, chief marketing officer for Foley Family Wines (MJ Wickham photo)

Gerard Thoukis, chief marketing officer for Foley Family Wines, has been nominated for the Wine Executive of the Year award by Wine Enthusiast magazine.

Thoukis studied fermentation science at the University of California Davis and also earned an MBA degree from University of Notre Dame. His early career was spent with E. & J. Gallo leading teams in sales, marketing of both wine and spirits, and e-commerce. After 21 years with E. & J. Gallo, Thoukis joined Foley Family Wines in 2017 as the senior vice president of marketing and commercial capability before assuming the role of chief marketing officer in 2019.

Foley Family Wines owns the following properties in California: Ferrari-Carano, Sonoma County; FoleySonoma, Geyserville; Chalone Vineyard, Monterey; Foley Estates, Sta. Rita Hills; Lincourt Vineyards, Solvang; Merus, Napa Valley; Foley Johnson, Napa Valley; Kuleto, Napa Valley; Chalk Hill, Sonoma County; Sebastiani, Sonoma County; Lancaster Estate, Sonoma County; Langtry Estate, Lake County; Firestone Vineyard, Santa Ynez Valley; Eos Winery, Paso Robles; Roth Estate Winery, Sonoma County and Banshee, Sonoma County.

—

Jesus Silva, Jr. has been appointed commissioner of the Napa County Superior Court. He fills the vacancy created by the recent departure of Myrlys Stockdale Coleman.

The court’s announcement stated that Silva has provided legal services to a diverse range of clientele, including nonprofit organizations, Fortune 500 entities, and homeless abuse victims. Silva has also served extensively as a volunteer daily settlement officer for the Los Angeles County Superior Court and volunteer arbitrator and mediator for the Los Angeles County Bar Association.

Silva graduated from Stanford University in 1988 and earned his law degree from Loyola Law School of Los Angeles in 1996, graduating with special honors. Between undergraduate and law school, Silva worked as a paralegal.

—

Millie Anderson, part-time executive director of the nonprofit The Village Network (Cleve Andre Jacobs Jr. photo)

Millie Anderson will serve as part-time executive director of the nonprofit The Village Network, a volunteer support network in the Petaluma-Pengrove areas.

Anderson’s volunteer experiences have included work with Marin Villages for four years, serving as president of the Rotary Club of Terra Linda, and photo-journalism and fundraising with Rotaplast International, where she worked with children and adults undergoing repair of cleft lips and palates. Earlier in her life, she also volunteered with young people through Project Amigo in Mexico

—

Rebecca Hermosillo, district representative for Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Napa, has been appointed to the Goodwill Industries of the Redwood Empire’s Board of Directors.

In addition, Amy Hunsberger, attorney with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has also joined the board.

“Our board of directors is comprised of community leaders committed to providing much needed supports to those in our community dealing with barriers to employment.” said Brandy Evans, president and CEO, in making the announcement. “We are excited to channel Rebecca and Amy’s talent and expertise in furthering the Goodwill mission in the Redwood Empire.”

—

Rich and Leslie Frank, owners of Napa Valley’s Frank Family Vineyards, announced that they have donated $7.5 million to The College of Media at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where Rich Frank is an alumnus. The announcement stated that the gift, the largest in the college’s history, will establish the Richard and Leslie Frank Center for Leadership and Innovation in Media.

Rich Frank, former president of Disney Studios, and Leslie (Miller) Frank, an Emmy-award winning broadcast journalist, both now vintners and hospitality industry executives in Napa Valley..

Rich Frank, who received his bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Illinois, began his career at the advertising agency BBDO in New York City before moving to Los Angeles to work as a sales manager at KTLA. He then served as president of Chris- Craft Broadcasting. In 1977 he became president of Paramount Television Group

Leslie Miller began her career in Canada before beginning to work in some of the largest television markets in the United States. She spent more than 25 years covering many major stories including the 9/11 attacks where she reported live from ground zero in New York City. She pent the last nine years of her TV news career reporting and anchoring at KABC in Los Angeles and, before that, was the main anchor at KCPQ in Seattle.