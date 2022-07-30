California North Coast wine grape harvest gets earlier start

The North Coast wine grape harvest this year is underway, and hotter temperatures this season are poised to bring the season to an early finish.

“It's gonna be a quick one this year, especially in Napa and Sonoma,” said Christian Klier, North Coast grape broker for Novato-based Turrentine Brokerage.

More hot days in both counties this year has led to earlier-than-average ripening, and the beginning of early picking is in line with last year’s start, Klier said. Roughly 80% to 90% of the grapes Turrentine has surveyed for clients in Napa and Sonoma counties have completed the color change in the berries, a stage of grape ripening called veraison, Klier said.

Yet a cooler spring and summer until recently in Mendocino and Lake counties has led to the widest divergence in ripening he’s seen in two decades between those grapes and fruit in Napa and Sonoma counties, Klier said.

The wine grape harvest typically starts with fruit picked at lower sugar levels for sparkling wines, followed typically by white grapes and early-ripening reds such as pinot noir. The number and severity of hot days from now on will determine, Klier said, whether the first grapes for table wines will be ready to pick as expected about 20 days after the fruit for sparkling wines comes in.

On a foggy Friday morning vineyard workers harvest of pinot noir grapes bound for the Martin Ray Winery, Friday July 29, in Sebastopol, as the 2022 grape harvest gets underway. Read more about the Sonoma County picking . (Chad Surmick / Press Democrat)

In Sonoma County, picking started in the predawn hours Friday morning in at a Russian River Valley vineyard, according to The Press Democrat. About 10 tons of pinot noir were picked near Forestville. Jim Pratt, owner of Cornerstone Certified Vineyard, told the newspaper that it was the earliest he’s ever started, originally expecting the first grapes from there on Aug. 10.

Winery trade group Napa Valley Vintners said Wednesday that it expected sparkling-wine houses in that county to begin picking next week.

#Harvest2022 is about to get real! This is the fruit in #sthelena as of 5 minutes ago. #Veraison is getting near the end and we’ll likely see the first white grapes come in NEXT WEEK! Stay tuned for all sorts of updates from us - it’s going to be fast and furious! #napavalley pic.twitter.com/lMJLjQZ5eB — Napa Valley Vintners (@NapaVintners) July 28, 2022

Mendocino and Lake counties until a week ago were a month away from the first grapes for sparkling wine being ready to pick in the hotter areas such as around Ukiah and Hopland, with cooler areas such as Anderson and Potter valleys trailing behind that, Klier said. But triple digits in Mendocino County on Friday could move up that timetable and could lead to the harvest in the northernmost counties of the region ending up being only a few weeks behind last year, Klier said.

The heft of the North Coast crop isn’t expected to be smaller than last year but isn’t forecast to set tonnage records, Klier said. Sonoma County chardonnay is expected to be at multiyear averages or just under, while pinot noir tonnage is trending 8% higher than last year. Cabernet sauvignon tonnage at this point in the season is trending toward the average.

A big difference likely will be in yields from Mendocino and Lake counties, where tonnage was impacted last year by drought, Klier said.

“It's fared very well for the North Coast in being able to retain the crop, and the canopies look a lot better through this drought,” Klier said. “People were better prepared this year for this drought and saved water over the winter in expectation of it.”

