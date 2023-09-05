California pharmacies are making millions of mistakes. They’re fighting to keep that secret

Sharri Shaw walked out of the CVS on Vermont Avenue in South Los Angeles in 2019 believing she had a prescription for the pain reliever acetaminophen.

Instead the bottle held a medicine to treat high blood pressure, a problem she did not have.

Shaw began taking the pills, not learning of the mistake until six days later when a CVS employee arrived at her home, according to a lawsuit she filed last year. The employee told her not to take the tablets, the lawsuit said, before leaving the correct prescription at her door. The mistake, she said, left her in shock.

Shaw's experience is far from an isolated event. California pharmacies make an estimated 5 million errors every year, according to the state's Board of Pharmacy.

Officials at the regulatory board say they can only estimate the number of errors because pharmacies are not required to report them.

Most of the mistakes that California officials have discovered, according to citations issued by the board and reviewed by The Times, occurred at chain pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens, where a pharmacist may fill hundreds of prescriptions during a shift, while juggling other tasks such as giving vaccinations, calling doctors' offices to confirm prescriptions and working the drive-through.

Christopher Adkins, a pharmacist who worked at CVS, and then at Vons pharmacies until March, said that management policies at the big chains have resulted in understaffed stores and overworked staff.

"At this point it's completely unsafe," he said.

Adkins now works at an independent pharmacy company in Los Angeles. He isn't the only pharmacist worried that heavy workloads and distractions are leading to errors.

In a survey of California licensed pharmacists in 2021, 91% of those working at chain pharmacies said staffing wasn't high enough to provide patients adequate care.

While the pharmacy board requires pharmacies to document errors internally, inform patients about mistakes in certain cases and learn how to prevent them from occurring again, only 62% of chain pharmacists said stores were following those rules, according to the survey.

Mistakes with deadly consequences

Medication errors can harm patients, sometimes seriously.

One patient took prednisone, a powerful steroid, for 89 days after a Walgreens pharmacist in Santa Clara confused the drug with Prilosec, the heartburn drug that had actually been prescribed, according to a citation issued in June 2022. Research has shown that Prednisone can decrease bone density within weeks of starting the drug, increasing the risk of fractures.

In Inglewood, a pregnant patient suffered a fall after she was given two drugs prescribed to another customer by a pharmacist at the CVS on Market Street, according to an August 2021 citation.

At a Rite Aid in Bakersfield, a pharmacist typed the wrong instructions on a prescription for anastrozole, a hormonal treatment for breast cancer. The pharmacist told the patient to take half a tablet twice a day rather than twice a week as the doctor had prescribed. The patient took the drug according to the incorrect instructions for several days, according to a January 2023 citation, suffering "adverse effects."

Some patients have continued to take and refill the prescriptions without knowing they received the wrong drug. A pharmacist in Adelanto at the CVS on Palmdale Road incorrectly gave a patient another customer's prescription for 50-milligram tablets of Zoloft, the antidepressant, according to a February citation. The person took the wrong drug for at least seven months, refilling the prescription three times.

The state's pharmacy board says it investigates any report of an error that it receives from consumers or others. If the investigation finds that regulations were violated, the board can issue citations and fines and possibly take away the pharmacist's or pharmacy's state license.

CVS and Walgreens declined to make executives available for interviews but sent written statements saying that the errors were rare. Rite Aid did not respond to messages.

"Patient safety is our highest priority," CVS said in its statement. "When we learn of a prescription error, the first priority of our pharmacy teams is caring for the patient, taking steps to correct the error, working with the patient and the prescriber."

CVS said it does not comment on litigation.

Walgreens said it has "a multi-step prescription filling process with numerous safety checks to minimize the chance of human error."

"When errors do occur, we also have a robust mandatory reporting system in place that allows us to quickly identify root causes and to implement process improvements to prevent future errors," Walgreens said.