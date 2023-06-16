California tourism agency touts success in winning back international travelers

Visit California's board of directors and marketing advisory committee on June 8 approved a $184 million budget for fiscal year 2023‒2024, which runs from July 1 to June 30.

The budget includes increased international marketing spending to continue to fuel the post-pandemic recovery of California’s tourism industry, according to Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California.

She noted in the announcement that while there has been an uptick in the return of international visitors, there is more work to be done. The $17 billion international visitors spent in California in 2022 was only 60% of the pre-pandemic peak in 2019 of $28 billion.

International visitor spending is forecast to return to 2019 levels by 2024, more than a year earlier than first projected, thanks in part to Visit California’s marketing efforts, Beteta said.