California trade group Wine Institute chooses Napa Valley resident as new top communications executive

St. Helena resident Natalie Wymer has been hired as vice president for communications of the Wine Institute, a public policy advocacy group of 1,000 California wineries and affiliated businesses.

She assumes the position from Nancy Light, who is set to retire from the San Francisco-based organization in mid-May after 24 years there, according to the announcement.

Wymer most recently served as communications vice president with SunPower (Nasdaq: SPWR), a Silicon Valley-headquartered solar, storage and services company.

Previously, she worked in the Clinton administration, including as communications director for the White House Climate Change Task Force during the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Kyoto, Japan. She also was communications adviser to U.S. Energy Secretary Bill Richardson, deputy chief of staff to U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich, and press secretary for the Denver Summit of the annual G-8 meeting.

She began her career working in Ohio government, including for the governor, attorney general and economic development department.

“With her extensive public- and private-sector experience, Natalie understands how to communicate and educate different audiences on a wide variety of topics,” stated Robert P. “Bobby” Koch, president and CEO the institute. “Her strategic and comprehensive approach on communications, especially on relevant policy issues, will be a great asset to our members and the community.”