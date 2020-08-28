California unemployment claims jump, ending weeks of improvement

Unemployment claims in California jumped by the largest amount in more than a month — and the state accounted for one-fifth of all the claims filed in the United States last week — a grim reminder of the ongoing economic fallout from the coronavirus, officials reported Thursday.

The latest filings also produced a grim new figure: During the period of coronavirus-linked shutdowns, nearly 8 million California workers have filed first-time unemployment claims.

California workers filed 209,500 initial claims for unemployment benefits during the week that ended on Aug. 22, a sharp increase from the 190,400 workers who filed first-time claims during the week ending on Aug. 15, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

The increase of 19,100 in unemployment claims was the largest one-week increase since the week that ended on July 11, when jobless claims rose by 20,100 in a single week, this news organization's database of California unemployment claims during 2020 shows.

Since government-imposed business shutdowns to combat the coronavirus began in mid-March, 7.9 million California workers have filed first-time claims for unemployment benefits, the government figures show.

It's possible that some key players in California have become resigned to a sluggish economy statewide due to the persistent shutdowns to combat the deadly bug, suggested Michael Bernick, a former director of the state Employment Development Department and an employment attorney with law firm Duane Miller.

"Businesses, labor unions, and community groups have largely abandoned efforts to push for reopening the economy in California," Bernick said.

In a hopeful sign for California's reeling economy, the four-week moving average of first-time jobless claims, a statistical tool used to measure trends in the jobless claims, has now fallen for five straight weeks statewide.

Initial unemployment claims in California averaged 206,100 over the four weeks that ended on Aug. 22, which was down about 9,000 from the 214,900 average over the four weeks that ended on Aug. 15, an analysis of the government figures shows.

Yet by other measures, California remains mired in a struggle to extricate itself from the economic quagmire created by the coronavirus-linked lockdowns in the state.

Jobless claims peaked both in California and the United States during the week that ended on March 28. Since then, the number of weekly claims has fallen faster in the U.S. than is the case for the state.

The initial claims filed during the week that ended on Aug. 22 were 80% below the peak number in California and 85% below the peak number in the United States.

Even worse, California's unemployment claims numbers are accounting for an outsized chunk of the total numbers in the United States week after week — and it's been that way for months.

The California labor force is about 11% of the nationwide total — but during the week that ended on Aug. 22, the state's claims amounted to 21% of all the claims filed in the entire United States.

For 12 consecutive weeks, about three months, the weekly reports show that California accounted for at least 15% of the claims filed for that week in the United States.