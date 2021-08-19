Subscribe

California unemployment claims jump for 4th straight week

GEORGE AVALOS
MERCURY NEWS
August 19, 2021, 9:41AM
Updated 1 hour ago

California unemployment

New claims

Aug. 14: 68,079 (+2,603)

Aug. 7: 65,476

Pre-pandemic (March 7, 2020): 43,677

Backlog of new claims (unique claimants, past 21 days)

Aug. 7: 81,223 (-6,145)

July 31: 87,368

Continued claims (receiving benefits)

Aug. 7: 567,572 (-41,522)

July 31: 609,094

Backlog of continued claims (unique claimants, past 21 days)

Aug. 7: 134,830 (-10,853)

July 31: 145,683

Sources: U.S. Department of Labor, California Employment Development Department

Initial unemployment claims in California jumped last week and are now far above normal levels, raising uncertainty about the extent that the statewide economy has recovered from coronavirus-linked maladies.

California workers filed about 68,100 jobless claims during the week that ended on Aug. 14, up 2,600 from the 65,500 claims that they filed during the seven days ending on Aug. 7, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

Unemployment claims statewide have now increased for a period of four consecutive weeks and are at their highest levels in three months.

In contrast to the dreary pattern of California jobless claims, unemployment filings in the United States fell again and are at their lowest levels since the onset of government-ordered business lockdowns to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

U.S. workers filed 348,000 initial unemployment claims for the week ending on Aug. 14, a decrease of 29,000 from the week before.

