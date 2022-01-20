California unemployment claims jump to 67,000 as layoffs persist above pre-pandemic levels

California workers filed a big increase in initial claims for unemployment last week, an unsettling report that suggests coronavirus-linked woes continue to afflict the ailing statewide economy.

Workers statewide filed about 67,500 first-time jobless claims during the week that ended on Jan. 15, an increase of about 6,100 from the approximately 61,400 claims they filed the week ending on Jan. 8, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday, using estimates from the state Employment Development Department.

The increase marked three consecutive weeks that initial unemployment claims have risen in California. The statewide jobless claims figures weren't adjusted for seasonal volatility.

Last week's unemployment totals are the highest in three months. During the week that ended on Oct. 16, California workers filed 72,900 initial claims for jobless benefits.

North Bay weekly claims most since early September

And initial claims from North Bay counties reached their highest level in four months. Claims from Sonoma, Solano, Marin, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties totaled 2,129 for the week ending Jan. 8, the latest data available from the EDD.

That was the highest for the six-county region since 2,251 unique filings for the week ending Sept. 4, based on North Bay Business Journal analysis of department figures. That jump was led by 690 claims as of Jan. 8 from Sonoma County, its highest number since 762 on Oct. 9 and 27% higher than the week ending Jan. 1. While the slightly smaller county of Solano had more new filings in early January (739, up 17%), Solano claims had been at a higher level as of Oct. 30.

Mendocino County had the highest proportional weekly jump in the North Bay on Jan. 8, up 52% on 234 new claims, followed by a 36% leap in Napa County on 167 new claims.

State is not yet back to pre-pandemic levels

The latest report for California unemployment claims offers fresh evidence that California's economy has yet to recuperate from the side effects of government-ordered business shutdowns and mandates that began nearly two years ago to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Nationwide, unemployment claims totaled 286,000 last week, an increase of 55,000 from the claims that were filed the week before in the United States. These nationwide numbers were adjusted for seasonal volatility.

The jobless claims statewide at present are is far higher than what would be typical in a healthy economy in California.

During January 2020 and February 2020 — the final two months before the launch of business shutdowns that the government crafted to curb the effects of the deadly bug — jobless claims in California averaged 44,800 a week.

Last week's total of 67,500 claims was 51% higher than the average for those two months in early 2020.

—

Jeff Quackenbush of North Bay Business Journal contributed local figures and analysis to this report.