California unemployment claims rocket higher to nearly 81,000

California workers filed the most initial claims for unemployment benefits in six months, a huge weekly total revealed on Thursday that suggests coronavirus-linked woes still afflict the statewide economy.

Workers statewide filed 80,700 first-time unemployment claims during the week that ended on Oct. 16, which was up 17,600 from the 63,100 initial claims that workers filed during the week ending on Oct. 9, the U.S. Labor Department reported.

The claims that were filed with the state Employment Development Department last week were the most that workers have posted since early April, this news organization's analysis of government reports shows.

Nationwide, workers filed 290,000 initial claims for unemployment last week, a decrease of 6,000 from the 296,000 that were filed the prior week.

In California, the jump of 17,600 unemployment claims marked the largest one-week increase since the seven-day period that ended on April 3.