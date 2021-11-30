California wine, beer container supplier Saxco acquires We Sleeve-It to expand into aluminum cans

Saxco International, a major North American supplier of packaging for the beer, wine, spirits and food industries, on Monday said it acquired a company that specializes in printing plastic label sleeves for craft beverages in aluminum cans.

Saxco purchased We Sleeve-It from Anaheim-based R.B. Dwyer Group of Companies. That venture launched in late 2017 and has seven locations: Ahaheim; Austin, Texas; Portage, Indiana; Lacey, Washington; Marietta, Georgia; and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Based in the East Bay in Concord, Saxco described the acquisition as a further move into aluminum cans, now offering sourcing of the cans as well as related packaging and sleeving.

Shrink sleeves are one alternative to pre-printed cans, particularly for wine, beer or spirits producers with smaller-scale runs. The plastic sleeves are formed onto blank cans, called “brites.” Major suppliers of cans started reporting disruptions in supply of cans a year ago, and some in recent months raised minimum orders for preprinted containers.

“The acquisition of WSI, coupled with our strong and growing relationships with domestic and international aluminum can manufacturing partners, positions Saxco to bring tremendous value to our customers of all sizes and in turn be a partner to them as they grow their businesses and achieve their dreams,” said John “J.B.” Berry, CEO of Saxco, in the announcement.

Jim Dwyer, CEO of R.B. Dwyer, said the two companies had been working together for three years.

Saxco also offers custom-mold services for glass bottles and sources containers from suppliers in North America and Asia. The company was founded by the Sachs family in 1936. Greenwich, Connecticut-based Atlas Holdings in early 2019 acquired Saxco from another investment firm.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Before the Business Journal, he wrote for Bay City News Service in San Francisco. He has a degree from Walla Walla University. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.