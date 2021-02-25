California Wine Country law firm Dickenson Peatman & Fogarty launches regulatory compliance service

Dickenson Peatman & Fogarty added a dedicated regulatory compliance group to its existing beverage alcohol law practice.

Services offered by the new Alcohol Beverage Law & Compliance Group include federal and state licensing and renewals, direct-to-consumer and out-of-state supplier licensing and renewals, ongoing reporting and tax payment services, and federal certificate of label approval/exemption (COLA) review and registrations.

“This is an exciting development for the firm and one that has been a long time coming,” said Bahaneh Hobel, head of the group, in the announcement Monday. “It’s been our goal to expand the compliance services we offer to our clients, so that we can operate as a one-stop-shop for all of their alcohol beverage law and regulatory needs. Combining the expertise of our alcohol beverage attorneys with a dedicated team of experienced compliance paralegals allows us to provide best-in-class compliance services to our clients.”

The new group includes an expanded team of compliance attorneys and paralegals dedicated to regulatory law and compliance.

Michael Mercurio joins the firm as a law clerk with a focus on alcohol beverage and business law. Already licensed as an attorney in Kentucky and Ohio, Mercurio was set to sit for the California Bar in February. He previously practiced at one of Kentucky’s leading bourbon law firms and earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Notre Dame Law School.

an alcohol beverage compliance paralegal, Vicki Milone has extensive and broad experience in alcohol compliance work, the firm said. She worked as an in-house compliance professional at several wineries in Napa and Sonoma counties, as well as work in the restaurant and distilled spirits industries.

Prior to joining the firm, paralegal Jordan Donaldson worked for almost a decade in wine compliance at a Napa-based wine producer.