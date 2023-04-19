California winery launches cannabis fruit spritzer

Move over mixologists, Sunstone Winery has launched a sparkling beverage that blends cannabis and natural fruit juices.

The carbonated Sunstone Spritz infuses 5 milligrams of THC rosin with juices in four flavors: peach-passion fruit, grapefruit-orange, pineapple-coconut and watermelon. THC “rosin” is a pure concentrate extracted by pressure and other means.

The winery, situated along the hallmark Santa Ynez Valley that made the movie “Sideways” a cult classic, started selling the 12-ounce cans after an initial production run of 24,000 in mid-April, company President Teddy Cabugos said. The winery, which produces about 20,000 cases per year using 18 acres on site and 17 other local vineyards, farms out the production facility.

Through the efforts of staff comprised of about 50 employees, Cabugos’ 30-year-old company currently sells direct to consumers online (sunstonecannabis.com) yet plans to open a dispensary by the first quarter of next year in Santa Barbara.

The plan to create an iconic brand involving cannabis has been in the works for years, Cabugos noted.

“We went into this with the full intent to create and grow a cannabis brand,” he said, adding the Santa Barbara region offers the ideal climate for such a venture.

In addition, Sunstone also kicked off a related beverage additive called the Splash, a water-soluble, rosin-based emulsion liquid designed to add to beverages.