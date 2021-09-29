California workers with disabilities were paid as little as $2 an hour. Why that will change

Sep. 27—Workers with disabilities in California must be paid at least the state's minimum wage by 2025, under a bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday .

Senate Bill 639, by Sen. María Elena Durazo, D-Los Angeles, ends a practice known as 14(c) or sheltered workshops, in which workers with disabilities were paid as little as $2 an hour. The state will join ten other states including Alaska, Oregon and Texas in phasing out the practice.

Supporters of sheltered workshops have said the practice has given jobs to thousands of Californians with disabilities, giving them self-confidence and life skills. Opponents said it led to exploitation of workers and are pushing to end the practice across the nation.

Although the number of those in sheltered workshops has continued to drop, an estimated 10,000 or more California workers were in subminimum wage employment as of 2019, according to a recent report from the Disability Rights California citing the U.S. Department of Labor statistics.

Under the bill, the state can no longer authorize new employers to pay subminimum wages to their workers with disabilities. Those who have already been paying subminimum wages have until Jan. 1, 2025 to increase the pay for their workers.

There's a condition, however. The State Council on Developmental Disabilities must create a plan detailing how the state can help workers with disabilities get the services and support needed to get jobs that pay them at least minimum wage. If the plan isn't released by Jan. 1, 2025, employers can continue to pay their workers subminimum wages.

“It’s kind of a controversial, heated topic in the disability field,” Jeremy Hogan, disabilities services program director for California Human Development in Santa Rosa, said of 14(c) wages in a Journal story in May. “Admittedly it is antiquated model. It’s a huge part of what we have done in the past. The people we support actually enjoy it, their families enjoy it … to stay busy and be productive. Even if they are making very little, they are excited to receive their check. They feel like they are giving back, contributing. For them, it’s one of their few options.”

Others said then it was tunnel vision on this issue to pass the bill - not seeing that workers could be excluded if employers were forced to pay the same minimum wage as other workers.

On the other hand, “People with disabilities deserve real rages for real work” is why Becoming Independent in Santa Rosa stopped being a 14(c) certified organization in 2018, CEO Luana Vaetoe said in May.

A 2019 report submitted to the California Department of Developmental Services had found that $1.8 billion in extra state funding is necessary to meet the needs of providers and those with disabilities, including helping them find jobs.

The bill almost failed to get a majority in the Assembly, passing the 80-member house with 45 votes. Some legislators spoke of their own experience raising children with disabilities as why they opposed the bill.

"We're trying to help them. We're trying to give them meaning in life and this piece of legislation takes that away from them," said Assemblyman Devon Mathis, R-Visalia, when the Assembly debated the bill earlier this month.

The National Council on Severe Autism sent a letter to Newsom urging him to veto the bill.

"The State Council on Developmental Disabilities and Senator Durazo must do better than to champion one (high functioning) sector of the disability population while throwing another sector under the bus," the organization said.

One supporter was Sen. Sydney Kamlager, D-Los Angeles, who talked in a floor debate about raising her stepson, who is diagnosed with autism.

"It is about time that we see them for all that they are worth," she said. "I can't tell you the brilliance that comes from being touched by someone who is on the spectrum. I would ask you would take that into consideration."

Newsom on Monday also signed 17 other bills aimed at protecting workers, including Assembly Bill 1003, which makes intentional wage theft punishable as a felony with a jail sentence of up to three years.

The Democratic governor also signed Senate Bill 606, which gives the state's Division of Occupational Safety and Health, commonly called Cal/OSHA, the power to levy more severe financial penalties to employers responsible for unsafe work environments.