California’s gas-car phaseout brings turmoil to mom-and-pop gas stations

It was hailed as a landmark decision for the environment: The California Air Resources Board voted in August to require that all new automobiles and light trucks sold in the state be zero emission by 2035.

The move, aimed at tackling climate change, has been cheered by many. Just not mom-and-pop gas station owners.

In interviews with The Times, independent gas station owners said the state mandate will expedite the demise of their businesses. And they make up a significant part of the state's fueling infrastructure: A little more than 5,000 such stations are scattered across California, according to National Association of Convenience Stores data.

"Most of the independents will be put out of business — completely out of business," said Charles Khalil, who owns two gas stations in the L.A. area and is bracing for a shakeout ahead of 2035. "We are all going to suffer through it."

He and other owners predict many mom-and-pop operators will, in the years ahead, sell their properties to real estate developers or large gas station chains that can afford to upgrade the sites with electric vehicle chargers. Space limitations and the high cost of installing chargers — a high-capacity version can cost $150,000, including all associated expenditures — make it infeasible for some owners to update their properties for an electric future.

Another local independent gas station owner, Adnan Ayoub, said the zero-emission mandate "is not going to be fun for a lot of us."

"When the gas [cars] go away, I don't know how many customers I would lose," said Ayoub, who operates a station in Glendale and has been in the business for 33 years. "I'm kind of on the way out, looking for something else to do."

Electric vehicle industry consultant Loren McDonald said the move by the resources board, a powerful department within the California Environmental Protection Agency, may not have much obvious immediate effect. But a significant number of closures will eventually come.

"It will be steady for a few years," said McDonald, who consults for EV charging companies and convenience store chains, among others. "But ... in the last five years, as we start to approach the 2035 deadline, these owners are going to start bailing."

How many mom-and-pop gas stations might California lose in the years ahead?

Using five years of annual data from the National Association of Convenience Stores, McDonald estimated that nearly half of the state's 5,081 mom-and-pop gas stations would close by 2035. NACS defines these stations as those that include a convenience shop and are owned by a single-store proprietor — hence the "mom-and-pop" designation. (A caveat about the estimate: McDonald's model assumes stations will begin closing at a rate of 3% annually, increasing to 6% a year — but over the next 13 years the loss of stations is unlikely to be linear.)

Under the CARB mandate, there will be a tapering of sales of gas-powered cars over the next 13 years: 35% of new autos must be zero emission by 2026, 68% by 2030 and 100% by 2035. (The mandate allows 20% of what the state calls "zero-emission" vehicles to be plug-in hybrids, which can either run on electric batteries or on fossil fuels.)

But owners of vehicles with internal combustion engines will still be permitted to operate or resell them after 2035. With the average lifespan of a car in the U.S. pegged at about 12 years, there will be a need for gasoline for decades to come. Still, that demand will decline dramatically. CARB predicts that the 24 million California-registered cars and light trucks powered by fossil fuels will drop to a bit under 16 million by 2035.

McDonald expects gas stations owners to be affected not only by the new state rule, but also by the proliferation of increasingly efficient gas-powered and hybrid vehicles that achieve ever-loftier miles-per-gallon ratings. Simply put, some consumers will need to fill up for gas less frequently, and others not at all.

Girding for turmoil, gas station owners gloomily point out unresolved issues related to the new CARB rule. For example, how would California generate the electricity needed for the millions of new EVs that would be sold here? (According to the resources board, there are already 1.13 million zero-emission vehicles registered in the state.) And yet even as they raised this and other questions, owners said that they supported changes to help the environment.

Not every gas station operator intends to get out of the business. Take Bob Reed, 80, of San Mateo, Calif. He's run the same station and service center on Palm Avenue in the San Francisco Bay Area city since 1973. "In my life, I will never sell it, because it took me a while to get this," he said.