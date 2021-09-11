California’s Lake County names community development director

Mary V. Darby is the new community development director for Lake County.

“In Lake County, we expect Department Heads to roll their sleeves up, and bring a well-rounded skill set to the table,” said Moke Simon, District 1 supervisor and Community Development Department ad hoc committee member. “Mary is ready to do that. She will be a fantastic support to our Community Development staff that has already shown tremendous growth in recent months.”

Darby, a UC San Diego graduate, returns to California after a public service and consulting career spanning nearly three decades in Georgia, the county reported.

—

Janeene de Martinez is set to be hired by the County of Sonoma to be the new director of Child Support Services. The appointment will now go to the Board of Supervisors on Sept. 14 for final approval. If approved, De Martinez is slated to begin her new post on Sept. 15.

De Martinez recently served as assistant director for the Solano County Department of Child Support Services. Prior to 2006, she served for four years as director of Finance and Business Services for Big Blue Bus, the municipal bus service for the City of Santa Monica, and worked for seven years with the Amador Valley Transit Authority in Livermore, first serving as director of Finance and Administration and later as assistant general manager.

As director, De Martinez will oversee approximately 100 child support professionals who manage more than 13,000 cases and the distribution of nearly $30 million to Sonoma County families each year. She will succeed current director Jennifer Traumann who will be retiring in September after 36 years with the County of Sonoma, the county stated.

De Martinez earned a master’s in business administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, both from Hayward State University.