California's outdoor dining ban was controversial. Did it help slow the COVID-19 surge?

Despite heated opposition and vows of resistance from some restaurant owners and elected officials, there is increasing evidence that California's latest stay-at-home order, including a ban on outdoor dining, worked to turn around a deadly surge of the coronavirus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that he was lifting the stay-at-home order that had been in place in most of the state since early December in light of the state's declining coronavirus case and hospitalization numbers.

After weeks of overwhelmed hospitals and record death tolls, the improvements seemed sudden and surprising. But experts say they are the consequence of changes that Californians started to make two months ago.

In early December, Californians began moving around their communities at a rate 40% lower than what is typical — the lowest level since May — due to a combination of Newsom's orders as well as a natural reaction to alarming case numbers and rhetoric from officials, said Ali Mokdad, an epidemiologist at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

In Los Angeles County, the stay-at-home orders and a ban on outdoor dining were followed by a drop in the transmission rate — a measure known as "R" that reflects how many people a sick person on average infects — from 1.2 before the orders to 0.85 by early January. Anything above 1.0 means an outbreak will grow exponentially.

In other words, within roughly two weeks of the new orders in late November, the county began to turn the corner. Because of the many weeks of lag time between new infections and hospitalizations, the effects of the stay-at-home orders would only become apparent a month later, in early January, when hospitalizations finally began to decline.

"You did the right thing at the right time," Mokdad said. "The winter is working against all of us, but at least you preempted a much bigger surge of cases by doing what you did."

California officials estimated that the state's order — which prohibited nonessential travel; banned outdoor social gatherings; and closed nail and hair salons, museums and outdoor dining — kept as many as 25,000 people from landing in the hospital with a severe case of COVID-19.

Scientists say that they can't tease out which part of the order was most effective in turning the tide, but several leading public health experts interviewed by The Times agreed that the outdoor dining ban probably played a key role.

It has been by far the most controversial restriction, perhaps because indoor malls have remained open or because of Newsom's infamous visit with members of other households to the French Laundry, a pricey Napa Valley restaurant. Multiple lawsuits have been filed against L.A. County and Newsom related to the ban.

But epidemiologists said prohibiting outdoor dining signaled to the public that the coronavirus storm was worsening while also eliminating a real risk: If an outdoor White House Rose Garden ceremony announcing a Supreme Court nominee could become a super-spreader event, it could easily happen on a restaurant patio.

While eating outdoors, patrons can't keep their masks on, guests at the same table aren't 6 feet apart, and they could spend more than an hour together — violating three basic tenets of risk reduction. Outdoor dining can be made safer by eating only with members of the same household, but that was often not the case.

Dining outdoors became even more risky as extraordinarily high rates of contagion swept through parts of California and restaurants put up plastic sheeting to protect diners from cool winter winds, blocking the very breezes that scatter virus particles and keep them away from other diners and employees.

The dangers are such that "I've never gone to an outdoor dining restaurant since the pandemic began," said UC Berkeley epidemiologist Dr. John Swartzberg.

Amid complaints that the data are too thin on the dangers of outdoor dining, experts point out that such detailed data do not exist for diseases that have been around for much longer. And waiting too long to act could have resulted in far more deaths, they say.

"We're building the airplane while we're flying," said UC San Francisco epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford. "I think we need a little leeway in trying to protect the public from a disease that's killed more people in 10 months than we lost in all of World War II."

Outdoor dining resumed Friday in Los Angeles County, where the contentious opposition to banning it began.

In November, coronavirus cases in L.A. County began to grow at an alarming rate. With upcoming back-to-back holidays during which families would inevitably gather, epidemiologists anticipated a surge that could be disastrous.