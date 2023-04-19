Cannabis delivery company offers to give away an EV for 4/20

Grassdoor, a California cannabis delivery company with North Bay service to San Rafael, is giving away a Tesla Model 3 to celebrate 4/20.

In cannabis culture slang, “4/20” was a decades-old secret code among a group of friends at San Rafael High School, who called themselves the “Waldos.” They met at 4:20 p.m. to get high. Now, the slang commemorates the day, April 20.

"We are thrilled to give one lucky customer the chance to win a Tesla Model 3, a car that's both innovative and sustainable," Grassdoor CEO Zack Ein said in a statement. "We take pride in being a leader in the cannabis delivery industry and wanted to do something special for our customers to make this year's 420 a little more fun."

To take part in the contest and to be entered to win a Tesla Model 3, customers need to spend over $100 on cannabis products from Grassdoor.com. The promotion ends May 31.