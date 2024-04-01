Car prices in the Bay Area are finally on the way down — but is it the right time to buy?

It looks like a car-pocalypse! Hondas, Fords, Toyotas, Dodges, Hyundais, BMWs and Chevys sit in colorful rows, filling Bay Area car dealership lots — with nary a human in sight.

"We've got cars but nobody's buying," said Alan Le, sales manager at Premier Nissan of Fremont, where six rows of Rogues, Ariyas and other models line a parking lot that only two years ago, thanks to COVID disruptions, had just a single row of vehicles. "In the pandemic, people were fighting to buy cars."

At some dealerships, salespeople loiter hopefully outside, watching for signs of life amid a sea of parked cars and trucks. At other car lots, sales staff linger gloomily at desks.

"Everybody's waiting to see what the banks are going to do as far as interest rates," said Rafael Diaz, general sales manager at Sunnyvale Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

In terms of prices alone, now is the best time to buy a new or used car since the pandemic, experts say. The COVID era's supply chain disruptions, stimulus payments, bargain-basement interest rates and fear of public transportation conspired to tank inventory, drive costs through the roof and slam the brakes on dealer incentives starting in early 2021.

The "wild ride" and painful lesson in supply and demand appears over, said Ivan Drury, an analyst at Edmunds, which tracks the auto industry. Prices have fallen from record highs into a downward slide. And for buyers, the picture is expected to keep getting brighter.

Two years ago, new-car buyers were paying thousands of dollars over manufacturers' suggested retail price, Drury said. "Now, you can actually get a discount of thousands of dollars," he said. "The tides have definitely turned."

In the Bay Area in February 2023, cars took 29 days to sell, on average, Drury said. This February, they sat for 48 days. The longer vehicles remain unsold, the better the deals, Drury said. "That's where we start to see the incentives flow," Drury said.

There might be a healthy supply, but we're still not back down to earth on car prices from record pandemic highs.

Thanks to inflation boosting the cost of making and shipping new cars, new-vehicle prices as of February were 14% higher than in February 2021, just before the COVID price surge hit, according to Brian Moody, senior editor at auto-research firm Kelley Blue Book.

New car prices in California skyrocketed from $42,593 in 2021 to a record-high $47,318 in 2022, but last year had fallen to $46,826, Moody said.

The price slide is likely to continue, experts and salespeople said. And the Federal Reserve has signaled that it may cut interest rates later this year.

Still, Bay Area residents not able to wait for better deals will find discounts on sticker prices and interest rates — but they vary widely by manufacturer, model and year.

"There are so many strange things happening in the automotive market," Drury said. "When it comes down to the individual consumer, homework is king."

One model of a manufacturer's cars may not have a discounted or negotiable price, and another model may be "an amazing deal," Moody said. Incentives offered by manufacturers through their financing partners mean interest rates can also vary widely.

At some Bay Area dealerships, painted messages on windshields tout price discounts and interest-rate specials, but generally only for the makes, years and models in less demand.

Mid-sized SUVs are sought after. Minivans are, if not cool, at least popular — Chrysler's Pacifica hybrid is popular among tech workers with families, said sales manager Diaz.

This is a chart showing that the price of new and used cars increased during the pandemic but have not returned to pre-pandemic pricing.Many hybrids sell quickly. "People are so into hybrids right now," said AutoNation Honda Fremont salesman Jesus Silva. Drivers for DoorDash and other gig-work firms buy them to save money on fuel, and middle-aged consumers wary of electric vehicles find them a good "stepping stone," Silva said.

Sales of new electric vehicles are slumping nationwide over charging and range worries, and in the Bay Area, many who would buy them already have, experts say. Prices for EVs in the U.S. are down 13% compared to last year, with the leading models, Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y, cheaper than they've ever been, research firm Cox Automotive reported in early March.

Pricing by manufacturer between early last year and early this year fluctuated wildly, Cox Automotive data show. Nissan's average price plunged 9%. Buick's went down 5%, Ford's fell 4% and Honda's sank a little less than 2%. Tesla's price plummeted 16%. But Chrysler's and Jeep's prices jumped 7% and Ram's shot up 13%. Prices for Kia, Lexus, Hyundai and Mazda increased by around 4%. Toyota's went up a little over 2% and Volkswagen's rose less than 1%.