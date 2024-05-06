Retired NBA top-scorer Carmelo Anthony teams with Robert Mondavi Winery on luxury label

The latest example of blending professional basketball with wine is a new partnership between 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony and Napa Valley’s Robert Mondavi Winery.

Mondavi on Wednesday rolled out the luxury-tier Ode to Soul label as the first fruit of a multiyear collaboration with VII(N) The Seventh Estate, a brand started two years ago by Anthony and longtime business partner Asani Swann. The former Denver Nuggetts forward retired from the league nearly a year ago and was at the time its ninth-highest career scorer.

Anthony said in the announcement that the deal “is a testament to both the power of collaboration and our commitment to expanding horizons in the wine space.”

Ode to Soul is a proprietary blend made from grapes out of Mondavi’s portion of the famed To Kalon Vineyard in Napa Valley’s Oakville appellation: cabernet franc and cabernet sauvignon with some petite verdot.

The new label is being sold from Mondavi’s Arch & Tower tasting lounge in downtown Napa or online at a listed price of $275 a bottle.

“We look forward to expanding our collaboration in the future with new wine offerings, rich experiences and forward-thinking cultural collaborations, with the goal of welcoming more people to the beautiful world of Napa Valley fine wine,” said Euming Lee, Mondavi brand director, in the news release.

The wine business recently moved further down the court toward basketball fans’ palettes in a recent multiyear deal between the NBA and Santa Rosa-based Jackson Family Wines. Uncorked early last month, it pairs the Kendall-Jackson brand as the official wine partner for the NBA, and La Crema for the WNBA.

The first label from VII(N) The Seventh Estate was 2017 Oath of Fidelity Châteauneuf-du-Pape, which retailed for $95 for each of the roughly 200 cases made, Wine Spectator reported after the November 2022 release. Scale Wine Group of St. Helena was the importer of that French wine.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.