Carter’s coming to Santa Rosa Plaza later this spring

Santa Rosa Plaza will have a baby and young children’s clothing store once again with the upcoming opening of Carter’s later this spring.

The mall hasn’t had a dedicated store for baby and young children’s clothing since The Children’s Place closed a few years ago.

Jackie Gonzalez, director of marketing and business development at Santa Rosa Plaza, said there is a high demand from shoppers for “easier access to different children’s collections.”

“We are happy to see this brand choose our center to bring comfortable, fun styles that parents will want to explore every time they visit the property,” Gonzalez said in an email statement.

In addition to its stand-alone stores, Carter’s. clothing can be found at major retailers such as Target, Kohl’s and JCPenney.

Many businesses have recently announced they were pulling out of their Santa Rosa Plaza locations including Starbucks, Forever 21 and Home Interiors Furniture.

Carter’s will occupy a storefront next to Bath & Body Works.

Two new eateries, Gengis Khan Mongolian BBQ and Himalayan Restaurant, are also getting ready to open in the food court in next few weeks. P.F. Chang’s is supposed to open later this year near the B Street entrance.

Mall general manager Danielle Nelson said Santa Rosa Plaza “continues to serve the needs of our shoppers and guests with an intentional evolution of the shopping, dining and entertainment offerings underway.”

“These new offerings, as well as current tenant moves within the center, will elevate Santa Rosa Plaza, and provide a wider selection of recognizable brands to experience,” she said in a statement to The Press Democrat last week.

