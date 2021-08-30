CFO of Sonoma’s Sonoma Valley Hospital wins a North Bay CFO Award

Ken Jensen, chief financial officer of the Sonoma-based institution, says his job “has to do with understanding and appreciating the various operating centers and their needs.” He is a 2021 winner of the Business Journal’s eighth annual North Bay CFO Awards.

What are the lasting changes your company has made as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic disruption?

More meetings and discussions can be consolidated. More realistic with functions that can be done remotely and efficiently.

What changes have come because of the pandemic in the industry you work in? Identify which changes are temporary and which, if any, are lasting?

Patient and visitors are screened for COVID signs before entering for care. More focused on staffing requirements

Personally, what changed about the approach to your job that’s related to the experience of working over that past year or so?

Able to be more responsive through technology. Much more willing to look at alternatives to providing service.

Tell us about a recent success your company has had.

Instead of closing a service (Skilled Nursing Facility) contracted the whole service out to a company that brought efficiencies and staff that saved several hundred thousand dollars per year.

What advice would you give to young emerging financial leaders?

Trust those that work for/with you and allow reasonable mistakes. Trust goes both ways. Also, know that you have the opportunity to make mistakes as well, and learn from them.

If you could change one (or maybe two) perceptions about the job of CFO or related executive position, what would it be and why?

It is not all a “heads down” position dealing with numbers. A lot has to do with understanding and appreciating the various operating centers and their needs.

What is a decision you wish you hadn't made? What did you learn from it?

Doing an IT conversion when cash was a bit tight. All conversions have an impact on cash and one must plan for it.

What is your most memorable business experience?

Many years ago, came into a financially troubled hospital and we collectively brought it to a break-even point. From that point we were able to have a for-profit take over the operation, saving this hospital for the community.

What is your greatest business success?

Cannot take all of the credit, but twice in my career I have significantly contributed to assuring the continuance of financial viability of the two hospitals.

What was your toughest business decision?

Encouraging a district board of directors to give up control of its hospital to a “for profit” company.

What would your friends and family be surprised to find out about you?

That I had to learn not to be shy about expressing my opinions.

Personally, what is the biggest lesson you have taken from the events of the last few months?

If I cannot change a situation and do something about it, do not obsess with it, move on.

Tell us about your community involvement activities.

Not so much now, but up until recent years I have been involved with coaching youth activities; in prior years was on a private school board.