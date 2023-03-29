‘Change of the guard’: North Coast wineries should prep for more diverse tasting room visitors

North Coast vintners should prepare for tasting-room visitors who are younger and more ethnically and financially diverse than they may be used to, according to a panel of tourism and wine industry experts Tuesday.

And that’s important because these venues are key places for wineries to build lasting relationships with consumers via clubs, which proved vital in buoying direct-to-consumer wine sales last year after a significant pull-back in orders amid worsening economic news, said speakers at an invitation-only webinar outlook for wine tourism and DTC sales.

“In contrast to the way the boomers fueled what you might call the first generation of expansion in winery DTC sales and visitation, they're actually planning on much lower rates, whereas the younger consumers are planning at much higher rates,” said Christian Miller, research director for Napa-based industry market research group Wine Market Council, which put on the event.

He called this a “change of the guard.”

Miller was citing results from the group’s fall 2021 U.S. Wine Consumer Segmentation Survey of 1,772 domestic consumers. It found that 15% of California boomer respondents at the time planned to visit a winery in the next year or two (2022–2023), while 27% of Gen Xers, 34% of millennials and 46% of age-21-plus Gen Zers at such plans.

In the same survey conducted last fall, the proportion of white wine consumers who had previously visited a California winery and planned to go back to one in the next two years (2023–2024) dropped 10 percentage points (22% from 32%). Yet the proportion of Black wine consumers who said they would do so nearly doubled (31% from 17%), and it jumped 10 percentage points for plans to visit Oregon and Washington wineries.

Hispanic wine consumers’ stated plans in the survey were consistent with what they said they’d done previously. Asian wine consumers intentions to visit California wineries dropped 10 percentage points (41% from 51%), but their plans for going to Pacific Northwest wineries soared 22 percentage points (29% from 7%). The council notes that Hispanic and Asian wine consumers are over-indexed in the survey from proportions in the U.S. population.

“You're going to see a different mix of people coming into your tasting rooms,” Miller said.

A fall 2022 Wine Market Council survey of 1,772 U.S. wine consumers found more interest at visiting wineries among non-white ethnic groups. (Wine Market Council)

