Charles Krug winery owner names senior marketing director; Luther Burbank Center for the Arts picks finance chief

Pam Novak has been promoted to senior marketing director, joining the executive leadership team for CK Mondavi & Family company in the Napa Valley.

In her seven years with the organization, Novak has overseen the CK Mondavi & Family brand. As senior marketing director, CMF's luxury portfolio will fall under Novak's leadership, including Charles Krug, Napa Valley's oldest winery and California's first tasting room.

Novak takes the reins following the retirement of Mark Koppen, who served as vice president of marketing for the past five years, the company stated.

Julie Krilich has been named director of finance for Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

Krillich replaces Dennis Kohke, who will be retiring at the end of February after six years there, according to the Santa Rosa entertainment venue.

Krilich began her professional career with Ernst & Young LLP in Boston. In 2001, she relocated to Washington and worked in the Tacoma area with Moss Adams LLP, Mary Bridge Children’s Health Alliance, the Humane Society, Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region, and the Broadway Center for the Performing Arts, the organization stated.

“Julie is a wonderful match for the Director of Finance role at LBC,” said President and CEO Rick Nowlin in the announcement. “She has gained a vast breadth of knowledge from her leadership experience in nonprofits, which will support our on-going work to strengthen our financial position while deepening our commitment to enrich, educate, and entertain our community through the arts.”