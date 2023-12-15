Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport edges closer to another record year

Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport flew nearly 60,000 passengers last month, edging closer to another record year, airport officials said Thursday.

“The airport is estimating 640,000 total passengers, compared to the 614,000 for 2022,” said Airport Manager Jon Stout.

Overall, year to date, the airport is down 11% on the total number of flights compared to a year earlier, Stout said. However, there has been an increase in the number of passengers flown, thanks in large part to Alaska Airlines using bigger planes at the airport, a move it made in October 2022.

“So that size increase in aircraft allowed us to have more seats to sell, which gave us (a) 4% increase in passengers,” Stout said.

Seattle-based Alaska Airlines, the regional airport’s largest commercial air carrier, to date has carried roughly 65% of the airport’s passengers, he said.

The airport in January will release December’s passenger numbers, which will tell the story for its performance for all of 2023.

Looking at the airport’s figures for the month of November, 59,535 passengers traveled through Santa Rosa, up 13.7% from a year earlier. In October, the airport flew 62,305 passengers.

Eleven months into the year, the airport’s three commercial carriers — Alaska Airlines, Avelo Airlines and American Airlines — collectively flew 592,872 passengers, up 4.1% from November 2022. The total through October of this year was 533,337 passengers.

Alaska Airlines in November flew 37,293 passengers through the Sonoma County airport, up 8.3% from a year prior. Its load factor — the measure of how full airplanes are on average — was 95%. Alaska flew 38,942 passengers through the airport in October.

Avelo Airlines flew 11,288 passengers in November, up 18.1% from a year prior. Its load factor was 75%. Avelo in October flew 11,568 passengers through the county facility.

American Airlines last month flew 10,954 passengers through the regional airport, up 30.7% from a year earlier. Its load factor — the measure of how full airplanes are on average — was 84%. American in October flew 11,795 passengers.