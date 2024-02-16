More seats on planes serving Sonoma County boosts January passenger count

Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport passenger numbers increased 4% year over year in January, airport officials reported late Thursday.

“A lot of that increase was due to more seats for Alaska,” said Airport Manager Jon Stout.

Seattle-based Alaska Airlines is the largest of the four commercial carriers currently serving the airport. It logged the largest annual increase, at 6.4%.

The air carrier in 2022 swapped out its smaller jet aircraft for larger Boeing 737 planes. That change has allowed each flight to accommodate more passengers.

For January, the airlines flew 38,553 passengers through Santa Rosa, up 3.8% from January 2023, according to the figures. The total passenger count in December was 48,306.

Alaska Airlines last month flew 26,167 passengers through the airport, up 6.4% from a year prior. Its load factor — the measure of how full airplanes are on average — was 80%. Alaska flew 30,246 passengers through the facility in December.

American Airlines flew 4,364 travelers through Santa Rosa last month, up 4.1% from January 2023. Its load factor was 88%. American in December flew 6,994 passengers.

Avelo Airlines flew 8,022 passengers through the Sonoma County airport in January, down 3.9% from a year prior. Its load factor was 58%. Avelo in December flew 11,066 passengers through Santa Rosa.

Burbank-based Avelo is in the process of beefing up its presence at the airport this year. Its biggest move will come on May 1 when it launches base operations at the facility, as previously reported.

Avelo will initially base two Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft at the airport, and hire dozens of crew members to include pilots, flight attendants and aviation maintenance technicians.

And that air carrier earlier this week announced an expanded summer schedule for its seasonal flights, which include Palm Springs and central Oregon. Avelo, which flies year-round to Burbank and Las Vegas, is expected to soon announce additional markets it will service at the airport.