Children’s education, firefighter support inspires Santa Rosa’s Ghilotti Construction

Ghilotti Construction donates money, time equipment, in-kind services and materials to facilities, events and nonprofit organizations throughout the region. In addition, its employees at all levels are encouraged to volunteer to help those in need.

What three events or activities would you like to highlight as examples of ways your company or you have helped or continue to help make things better in the North Bay?

North Bay Children’s Center Bright Futures Renovation Project: It is a multi-year capital construction project to replace NBCC’s main campus facility at 932 C Street in Novato, and allow NBCC to serve more families in the surrounding area.

In 2018 circumstances come into play that changed NBCC’s construction timeline and threatened continued services for children at that location. Alarming deterioration was detected in several of NBCC’s existing classrooms which forced the need to move from these facilities sooner than planned. NBCC was able to lease land from the Novato Unified School District adjacent to its main campus property to use for its temporary location.

Ghilotti Construction Company responded to NBCC’s call for help by preparing the land and providing in-kind work to remove debris, install the utilities and other site work necessary to receive five 20-foot-by-40-foot modular portable buildings. NBCC was able to relocate services to its new temporary campus in June 2019. GCC’s quick response and generous contribution helped preserve critical safety net programs for 98 children and their families, the majority low-income, in Marin County.

Miracle League North Bay: In April 2019 Ghilotti Construction took on the lead role to manage the construction of the build out of the Miracle League North Bay baseball field and playground. Located at the Lucchesi Park in Petaluma, the Miracle League North Bay Field is Northern California’s premier baseball field and playground that is designed specifically for children and adults with disabilities.

The field, a cushioned synthetic turf to prevent injuries, provides easy mobility around the bases without obstruction and allows players to enjoy games in a safe and unencumbered fashion. This design eliminates barriers for players who are visually impaired, use a wheelchair or walker, or use any other type of mobile device.

There are over 50,000 children and adults with disabilities less than 40 miles from the Miracle League North Bay Site. These individuals from Marin, Sonoma, Napa, Lake Solano, Contra Costa, Alameda, and San Francisco Counties now have access to the Miracle League Field and Playground.

Kincade Fire disaster support: Most recently and during the Kincade Fire disaster and PG&E power shut-downs affecting the North Bay, Ghilotti Construction Company provided facilities and space to house members of the National Guard who were brought in to fight the fire. Airmen from around California converged on the Ghilotti Construction site and set up “Camp Ghilotti” that served as the home base of California Guardsmen supporting state and local agencies battling the Kincade Fire.

What ways does your organization help support the idea of helping others?

How is the idea of helping others or working to solve community issues incorporated your personal life or in the company’s culture?

Helping others is a way of life. If someone is in need, you help them. Seeing it everyday at work just inspires you to help out more in our community, with friends, or anyone else that needs a helping hand.

What inspires you or your employees or both about the North Bay as it relates to the spirit of helping others?

Gregory Choma, Ghilott Construction: Seeing how quickly the North Bay reacts to help out anyone in need inspires me to do to the same. So many great people doing great things for each other rubs off on you.

How does your company's philanthropy work spill over into your personal life?

Chroma: Seeing it everyday at work reinforces you to do more in your personal life. Helping others becomes a way of life, whether at work or at home.

Describe why you do what you do in the community in six words.

Always take care of your community.

How this group has helped a cause.

Choma: It's made me realize how grateful people are, and how much you can positively impact someone else's life.