City to close First Street East on weekend evenings

Sonoma diners, would you prefer to be seated in the patio, sidewalk -- or out in the middle of the road?

That will be a question posed to First Street East restaurant-goers soon, as the Sonoma City Council last week gave its stamp of approval for two months of weekend closures to vehicular traffic on that restaurant-heavy strip of the Plaza.

The Sonoma City Council voted 5-0 on Aug. 3 to launch a trial run on prohibiting vehicles on First Street East – from Spain to Napa streets – in order to allow restaurants space to operate outdoors while the weather is dry. Beginning Aug. 14, that portion of the street will be closed Friday to Sunday, from 5 to 10 p.m. for two months.

Councilmember David Cook said it was a positive way to support businesses at a time when current state health orders have put a halt to indoor restaurant service.

“(Going forward) Sonoma will look different just because of what’s happened with COVID-19 and these are some really good times to do some beta testing,” said Cook.

First Street East has already been a testing ground on a smaller scale for blocking off vehicular traffic, as a section of the road between Pangloss Cellars and Maya restaurant, south of Napa Street, has been closed since late July as part of the city’s Sonoma Al Fresco program – an effort launched to carve out space on sidewalks, in parking spaces and on the Sonoma Plaza for restaurants to offer dining service.

As part of its Aug. 3 decision, the Council also expanded the closure of First Street East adjacent to Pangloss Cellars through October of 2021.

“The continuation of the closure of First Street East will give us the peace of mind that we will continue to keep our team employed and our doors open,” Pangloss’s Ryan Lely said at the meeting which, like most city council meetings since March, was held via the Zoom online platform.

Mark Bodenhamer, CEO of the Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce, said the fact that the closure was limited to the evening strikes a good “balance” that is “respectful of the retailers’ needs in having their customers drive up to their stores (in the daytime), while also giving the restaurants a chance to make some money at night.”

Bodenhamer has been working with city officials on ways to safely reopen and support the business community during the health crisis and said the 5 to 10 p.m. street closure concept has worked well so far in San Rafael, which has launched a similar closure of its busy Fourth Street, in the heart of the city’s business district.

Resident Jennifer Paladini wrote in with a comment urging the council to support the street closure.

“To improve public health and safety we should follow suit of other cities that have eliminated parking or closed roads to accommodate dining at safe social distances,” wrote Paladini.

The council also supported the use of canopies for shade, but members were in agreement they should be uniform in style and color to ensure a cohesive aesthetic.

Mayor Logan Harvey said if it works out, he’d be interested in “doing the al fresco and outdoor sidewalk dining for the foreseeable future.”

Councilmember Amy Harrington said that if street closures became a long-term policy, it would also be a positive step toward an overall reduction in vehicular travel – “and I think that’s healthy as well.”

Added Harrington: ”It makes me feel good to see people out on the sidewalks – it’s nice to see so much life going on.”

Email Jason at jason.walsh@sonomanews.com.