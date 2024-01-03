Comerica Bank hires Sonoma County native as Northern California senior vice president

January 3, 2024, 9:49AM
Updated 6 hours ago

Sonoma native and Marin County resident Chris Fiscalini has been named senior vice president and relationship manager for Comerica Bank’s Northern California commercial banking team.

Fiscalini held a similar role as vice president and senior relationship manager for Umpqua Bank and Wells Fargo, including previous work in the institutions’ Wine Specialty, Global Banking, Tech & Venture Banking and Wealth Management groups.

He has a bachelor’s degree from Santa Clara University.

