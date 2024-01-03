Comerica Bank hires Sonoma County native as Northern California senior vice president

Sonoma native and Marin County resident Chris Fiscalini has been named senior vice president and relationship manager for Comerica Bank’s Northern California commercial banking team.

Fiscalini held a similar role as vice president and senior relationship manager for Umpqua Bank and Wells Fargo, including previous work in the institutions’ Wine Specialty, Global Banking, Tech & Venture Banking and Wealth Management groups.

He has a bachelor’s degree from Santa Clara University.