Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County executive wins 2020 North Bay Business Journal CFO award

Rupinder Kaur Malhi helped the nonprofit services provider Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County avoid layoffs by securing federal small business assistance loans.

The North Bay Business Journal is honoring her with a CFO Recognition Award, one of leaders recognized from a variety of businesses and nonprofits throughout Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties. Award winners were honored Aug. 28 in a Business Journal Virtual Event.

Number of company employees: 200

Education: Certified Public Accountant (CPA); Bachelor’s degree in accounting and information systems, San Jose State University

How has the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic disruption changed how you carry out your job at your current employer?

Remote teams and daily virtual interactions to keep up with our mission. Keeping up with new regulations and legal requirements to function in these uncertain times. Frequent analysis of cash flows to be sustainable for long term.

What changes have come because of the pandemic in the industry you work in? Identify which changes are temporary and which, if any, are lasting.

Shift to remote working environment, and flood of resources and tips for how to keep our mission moving forward in a virtual workspace. Cost benefit analysis of remote work moving past the pandemic.

Tell us about a recent success your company has had: Due to are already existing disaster programming, we have secured funding for much needed services during pandemic. We were also able to received the PPP loan and did not have to lay off staff during this time period.

What advice would you give to young emerging financial leaders?

Never compromise your integrity. Challenges provide opportunity to learn new skills. Don’t be afraid to ask questions.

How do you think your business will change in the next five years?

We are growing in terms of providing more services to the community.

What is a decision you wish you hadn't made? What did you learn from it?

At CAP we decided to switch systems accounting and payroll at the same time. It was so much work for everyone. I wish we had done one at a time.

What is your most memorable business experience?

When board and team members applause for your hard work and dedication.

What is your greatest business success?

Improving CAP Sonoma’s financial reporting along with processes.

What was your toughest business decision?

Closing the programs due to funding but definitely have impact in the community.

What would your friends and family be surprised to find out about you?

I am very sure there’s nothing my closest friends and family don’t know about me.

Personally, what is the biggest lesson you have taken from the events of the last few months?

Self-care (exercise and healthy eating) helps you stay calm and focus in these tough times.

Tell us about your community involvement activities.

Every Sunday I teach Punjabi to Kids at the Sikh Gurdwara. Now all of the classes will be distant learning this year.

Quick takes

Most admired businessperson outside the company: Steve Jobs

Current reading: PPP loan forgiveness documents and how to do Keto Diet.

Most want to meet: Michelle Obama

Stress relievers: Evening walks with my husband & checking out new wineries in the area.

Favorite activities outside work: Hiking & camping and playing board games with my boys.