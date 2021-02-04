Community First Credit Union reports record income, assets for 2020

Community First Credit Union reported on Wednesday it generated record earnings of $5.8 million in 2020 and assets of $651 million despite pandemic challenges.

The Santa Rosa-based credit union said it also reported record gains in deposits and new loans. It is one of the leading providers of automobile loans in the region.

The credit union deferred thousands of consumer loans and provided forbearance on hundreds of mortgages for some of its 60,000 members experiencing financial difficulties.

“The pandemic put us to the test, the credit union and its members,” CEO Todd Sheffield said in a statement. “Our first order of business was to defer monthly payments for 4,652 consumer loans so that members could assess the economic damage posed by the shelter-in-place orders.”

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story contained the incorrect figure for Community First Credit Union’s record 2020 earnings.