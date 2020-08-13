Constellation Brands invests in golf pro Cristie Kerr’s Napa, Sonoma wines

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced Thursday that it has acquired a minority stake in Kerr Cellars, a portfolio of Napa Valley and Sonoma County wines started by professional golfer Cristie Kerr.

St. Helena-based Kerr Cellars remains independently owned and will continue to manage, produce, market and sell its high-performing , award-winning wines such as reserve red, pinot noir and sauvignon blanc, the company said. The investment was made through Constellation Brands Ventures’ Focus on Female Founders program, which makes helps female-founded and -led beverage alcohol businesses doing “disruptive and innovative work.” Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Kerr, 42, is an accomplished golfer. She came into the 2020 season five points short of the 27 points needed to qualify for the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame, and she is second among active players on the LPGA Tour Career Money List, with $19.8 million over her career, according to the golf association.

She launched Kerr Cellars in 2013 with renowned winemaker Helen Keplinger.

“Cristie, Helen, and the Kerr Cellars team have created a winning collection of wines that have garnered incredible industry praise and strongly resonate with consumers,” said Jennifer Evans, vice president, Constellation Brands Ventures, in the announcement. “Cristie’s dedication to excellence, relentless focus on detail, and commitment to creating wines with remarkable character, depth, and finesse have positioned Kerr Cellars for growth within the super-luxury wine segment, filling a key white space within Constellation’s wine and spirits portfolio. We believe Kerr Cellars has significant runway for success and look forward to working closely with their team to strategically expand their resources and strengthen their position within fine wine.”

Kerr said she believes the key to success is surrounding oneself with the most talented people.

“We have a clearly defined vision of where we intend to take Kerr Cellars, and partnering with Constellation Brands provides access to resources and insights that will help us fulfill our commitment to consumers to bring them the highest quality wines from some of California’s finest vineyards,” she said.

Kerr Cellars was named a Winery to Watch by Wine Spectator in 2016. Its wines receive high scores, including 96-100 points from Wine Advocate and 90-plus points from Wine Spectator, Antonio Galloni and James Suckling.