Constellation Brands reports Q1 wine sales increase

Constellation Brands Inc., owner of such local brands as Napa’s Robert Mondavi and Healdsburg’s Simi, reported on Thursday a 2% increase in net sales for its wine and spirits division in the first quarter compared to the same period last year.

The Victor, N.Y., company that has downsized its wine portfolio in recent years to focus on more premium brands said the $465 million in sales for the period ending in May was driven by such brands as Meiomi, Kim Crawford, Simi and The Prisoner Wine Co.

It said that for the rest of the fiscal year that net sales for wine and spirits should decline from 1% to 3%.

The company also announced that it would recommend to shareholders to approve a proposal to eliminate its Class B common stock, which has been used by the Sands family to exercise control over the company.