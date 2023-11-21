Here’s how much Thanksgiving dinner will cost this year

Shoppers can expect to see some relief at the cash register this Thanksgiving season as food prices for some holiday dinner items have dropped slightly over last year.

The American Farm Bureau Federation conducted its annual Thanksgiving dinner survey on the classic feast for a party of 10, which will cost $61.17 this year, or about $6.12 per guest.

The national average cost uses 245 surveys from volunteer shoppers in all 50 states plus Puerto Rico, who go to their local grocery stores and use grocery store apps and websites to check prices of typical Thanksgiving menu items and ingredients.

Though consumers will be able to save a little, this Thanksgiving will be the second most expensive meal in the history of the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual survey, now in its 38th year.

“While shoppers will see a slight improvement in the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner, high inflation continues to hammer families across the country, including the nation’s farmers,” said American Farm Bureau Federation president Zippy Duvall in a news release.

The survey found that this year’s meal will be 4.5% cheaper than the historically high prices consumers experienced last year, but still 25% higher compared to prices in 2019.

In a regional breakdown, western states including California will see the second highest average holiday dinner costs of $63.89.

Turkey prices skyrocketed in 2022 due to an increase in Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, more commonly known as the bird flu or avian influenza, that contaminated egg and poultry farms across the country.

But with a decrease in cases of avian influenza and growth in production, the turkey will account for about 45% of this year’s grocery basket at $27.34, a 5.6% decrease from last year.

“Traditionally, the turkey is the most expensive item on the Thanksgiving dinner table,” American Farm Bureau Federation senior economist Veronica Nigh said in a news release. “Turkey prices have fallen thanks to a sharp reduction in cases of avian influenza, which have allowed production to increase in time for the holiday.”

Heidi Diestel, a fourth-generation family farmer for Diestel Family Ranch out of Sonora, said costs have increased year over year for the regional producer with increases in labor, feed and fuel prices, to name a few.

“Demand is strong (as) everyone is still putting turkey on the Thanksgiving table,” Diestel said. “We pass along what we can and what our customers can manage and do our best to cover our costs and be sufficient but we do feel a bit of the squeeze.”

Other grocery items that also saw a percentage drop since 2022 included whipping cream, which saw a 22.8% drop, and fresh cranberries, which saw an 18.3% drop.

But some ingredients are going to have higher price tags this year. Pumpkin pie mix and dinner rolls had the largest percent increase, according to the survey, with prices rising 3.8% and 3% respectively.

The news release said dinner rolls are most likely to be baked and prepared in-store, meaning the sustained increases in wages due to a tight labor market could be the driver of the cost.

Below is the price list of menu items checked by the volunteer grocers:

16-pound turkey: $27.35 or $1.71 per pound (down 5.6%)

14 ounces of cubed stuffing mix: $3.77 (down 2.8%)

2 frozen pie crusts: $3.50 (down 4.9%)

Half pint of whipping cream: $1.73 (down 22.8%)

1 pound of frozen peas: $1.88 (down 1.1%)

1 dozen dinner rolls: $3.84 (up 2.9%)

Miscellaneous ingredients to prepare the meal: $3.95 (down 4.4%)

30-ounce can of pumpkin pie mix: $4.44 (up 3.7%)

1 gallon of whole milk: $3.74 (down 2.6%)

3 pounds of sweet potatoes: $3.97 (up .3%)

1-pound veggie tray (carrots & celery): $.90 (up 2.3%)

12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries: $2.10 (down 18.3%)

