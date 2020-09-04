Coronavirus pandemic times require workplaces be ready for when employees return

Nicole Smartt Serres is an author as well as president of Star Staffing, based in Petaluma. See past installments of her column: nbbj.news/smarttprinciples

The health and safety risks from COVID-19 occur when there is person-to-person contact, transmission when an infected individual is in close range with other individuals, and from infected surfaces.

This means it is necessary that employers consider steps to minimize the risk of the virus entering its property and infecting its employees and customers.

In addition, it is important to have a quick response protocol to stop the virus from spreading ― if it does make its way into the workplace. To ensure readiness for staff returning to work, it is essential for employers to devise a plan with the company’s health and safety individual(s), the maintenance and facilities staff, and the Human Resources Department.

Star Staffing has created some general guidelines to consider when developing a plan for your organization. This checklist applies generally to workplaces; specific industries may require additional considerations and more stringent safety precautions. Because guidelines and requirements continue to change, please check with your local, state, and federal health authorities to determine whether additional requirements apply to your workplace.

Check government websites for updates

Employers should often check with their federal, state, county and local government agencies on COVID-19-related laws, regulations, or orders in effect or that may take effect.

Here are some agencies to check with:

U.S. Department of Labor (DOL)

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

State of California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH)

California Department of Labor Standards Enforcement (DLSE)

California Division for Occupational Safety and Health (CAL/OSHA)

Determine the risk of workplace exposure

Conducting a workplace risk assessment will help formulate your COVID-19 Worksite Plan and determine what preventive measures must be taken to lessen the risk of COVID-19 exposure. Here are some elements to consider:

Assessing the number of employees who must work at the workplace or will return to work at the workplace.

Identifying where and how workers might be exposed to COVID-19 while at the workplace.

Assessing to the extent possible, without asking, if you have workers that are at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Assessing whether employees interact with customers or vendors and, if so, how often.

Determining the feasibility of maintaining social distancing requirements in the workplace.

Determining whether Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and/or cloth face coverings are required under local, state, or federal law.

If PPE is required, determining the ability to acquire the necessary PPE.

Create and implement a worksite plan

The COVID-19 Worksite Plan describes how your organization is going to mitigate exposure to COVID-19 and maintain the health and safety of your employees, customers, and vendors. Here are some elements to think about when developing your plan:

Identify who or what teams are responsible for creating and implementing the plan.

Determine how the company will support healthy hygiene practices of employees, customers, and vendors.

Determine whether the employer will conduct routine, daily health checks of employees, such as temperature checks, or whether employees will be responsible for monitoring their own temperature and/ or symptom screening.

Consider what cleaning and disinfecting protocols are appropriate for your organization (as described on page 2).

Determine how physical distancing guidelines can be achieved and implemented.

Include disinfection protocols

The COVID-19 Worksite Plan should include workplace cleaning and disinfecting protocols. Each workplace is different, but all employers should make sure to review local, state, and federal guidelines, and any industry specific guidelines that may apply.

Here are other things to consider:

Establishing and implementing cleaning and disinfecting protocols that are consistent with federal, state, and local health authority guidelines.

Frequently cleaning and disinfecting communal areas, such as reception/front desk, break rooms, staff rooms, kitchens, and bathrooms.

Enforcing handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, and using cloth face coverings when around others.

Training employees to clean and sanitize shared equipment and surfaces between each use.

Cleaning surfaces and shared equipment between shifts.

Placing sanitation products, such as disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer, in visible locations throughout the workplace and encouraging use.

Continuously auditing cleaning and disinfecting supplies to ensure adequate supplies to support healthy hygiene behaviors, including soap, hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, tissues, paper towels and no-touch trash cans.

Posting signs on how to stop the spread of COVID-19, properly wash hands, promote daily protective measures, and properly wear cloth face coverings.

Establish physical distancing guidelines

The CDC currently defines social distancing as maintaining a 6-foot distance between individuals, and that must also be implemented in the workplace. Here’s what to consider when determining how to encourage physical distancing:

Determining and following local health department physical distancing protocols, which may include posting signage at each public entrance and throughout the workplace.

Continuing work practices, such as teleworking arrangements or modified work schedules, to limit the number of individuals in the workplace, if feasible.

Establishing policies limiting the number of employees in communal areas to achieve social distancing.

Exploring reconfiguring office spaces and cubicles to enhance spacing between employees, including through physical barriers.

Considering staggering shifts while maintaining cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

As local cities formulate plans to expand COVID-19 restrictions, it is critical that companies be prepared for employees to return to the workplace. Having a well-developed return-to-work plan will allow companies to bring employees back into the workplace, safely and successfully, as well as follow ongoing regulatory requirements and new ways of conducting business in a post-COVID world.