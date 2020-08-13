Coronavirus unemployment: California jobless claims fall for third straight week

Unemployment claims in California fell for the third straight week and declined to their lowest point in months, the government reported Thursday, offering hope that the state's economy has begun to shed some of the ailments unleashed by coronavirus-linked business shutdowns.

California workers filed 213,500 first-time claims for unemployment during the week that ended on Aug. 8, which was down about 8,500 from the 222,000 initial claims filed in the week that ended on Aug. 1, the U.S. Labor Department reported.

The initial claims for unemployment filed during the Aug. 8 week were the fewest claims filed since the week that ended May 23, when 203,300 claims were filed, according to this news organization's analysis of reports filed by the Labor Department and the state's Employment Development Department.

The number of Californians receiving jobless benefits rose by 200,000, to 2.98 million. That roll has been around 3 million for 14 weeks, since May 2. That’s 10 times the level it had been week to week before the pandemic.

Initial claims in California for the new benefits for the self-employed dropped by almost 40,000 last week, to 163,800. And the number of gig workers in the state getting these benefits fell by 649,200, to 2.54 million.

—

Here’s the national read on the employment situation, from Christopher Rugaber of the Associated Press:

The number of laid-off workers applying for unemployment aid fell below 1 million last week for the first time since the viral pandemic intensified five months ago, yet still remains at a high level.

The latest figures show that the pandemic keeps forcing layoffs just as the expiration of a $600-a-week federal jobless benefit has deepened the hardships for many — and posed a renewed threat to the U.S. economy.

The level of weekly applications declined to 963,000, the second straight drop, from 1.2 million the previous week, the government said Thursday. The decline signaled that layoffs are slowing, though the latest figure still far exceeds the pre-pandemic weekly record of just under 700,000.

The pandemic, the shutdowns that are meant to fight it and the reluctance or inability of many people to shop, travel or eat out are continuing to weaken the economy and force companies to cut staff. Twenty-three states have paused or reversed their business re-openings. In a hopeful sign, the rate of new confirmed viral cases has declined in the past couple of weeks, though it remains far above the rates that prevailed during May and June.

Fewer people are continuing to receive state jobless aid, a sign that some employers are hiring despite the still-heavy pace of layoffs. That figure declined last week to 15.5 million, from 16.1 million the previous week.

“Another larger-than-expected decline in jobless claims suggests that the jobs recovery is regaining some momentum, but...much labor market progress remains to be done,” said Lydia Boussour, senior economist at Oxford Economics.

Hiring is believed to have slowed since the spring, when states first reopened and millions of workers at bars, restaurants and retail stores were rehired. The job gain in August will probably fall short of the 1.8 million added in July, analysts say, which was below May’s and June’s gains.

Nick Bunker, a research director at the job search website Indeed, said job postings on the site grew in early August at their slowest pace in 14 weeks. And Kronos, which makes work scheduling software, says the number of shifts worked rose just 0.5% last week, compared with average weekly growth of 2.7% in May and 1.9% in June.

For months, on top of their state benefit, unemployed Americans had also received the $600 a week in federal jobless aid. But that payment has expired, and negotiations in Congress to extend the benefit, likely at a lower dollar level, have collapsed in rancor.

Some economists say they think the expiration of the $600 benefit has contributed to the drop in unemployment claims over the past two weeks. With jobless aid now sharply lower, some of the unemployed may feel less incentive to apply at all.

The supplemental federal aid had enabled many jobless Americans to afford rent, food and utilities, and its expiration threatens to weaken consumer spending and further slow the economy. Unemployment benefits have accounted for roughly 5% of national income since April, a larger share than even Social Security. The loss of the $600 has shrunk benefits for the average recipient by one-half to three-quarters.