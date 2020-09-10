Coronavirus unemployment: California jobless claims march higher

California now accounts for nearly half (47.8%) of the 14.6 million Americans getting these benefits, which were put into place in April with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020. PUA payments started in California the week of April 25.

The roll of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance recipients in California jumped by 1.55 million, to 6.98 million the week of Aug. 22, the most recent tally. It had jumped by 2.35 million the previous week, after having been 2 million–3 million for five weeks.

But the recent rises in state residents who are receiving new federal benefits for self-employed and gig workers hurt during the pandemic have been more staggering, dwarfing for the past four weeks those getting conventional unemployment insurance payments.

More U.S. states had declining numbers of unemployment payment recipients than those with increasing rolls, causing the national total to go up by only 54,500. Notable exceptions other than California were Texas, up 39,700; New York, up 17,800; Pennsylvania, up 24,000; and Washington, up 50,623.

The number of Californians receiving jobless benefits rose by 355,000 to 2.92 million as of Aug. 29, the latest data available from the Labor Department. That roll had been around 3 million for the past 15 weeks and accounted for 22% of the 13.2 million recipients nationwide in the last measure.

Unemployment claims marched higher in California last week, an indication that government efforts to gradually reopen closed business amid the coronavirus have failed to spark a now-feeble statewide economy.

Initial unemployment claims during the week that ended on Sept. 5 totaled 237,500 in California, up about 18,000 from the approximately 219,500 that filed unemployment claims in the week ending on Aug. 29.

California accounted for a jaw-dropping 27% of the unemployment claims filed in the entire country during the week that ended on Sept. 5 — even though the state has only 11% of the nation’s workforce.

The state’s elevated share of the jobless claims offers grim evidence that California now lags far behind the United States in its recovery from wide-ranging business shutdowns.

“California once again has unemployment claims way above the national rate,” said Michael Bernick, an attorney and labor expert with law firm Duane Morris, and a former director with the state’s Employment Development Department.

First-time jobless claims have now risen for three consecutive weeks in California, in sharp contrast to the overall pattern in the United States, which is showing a pattern of a steady decrease in unemployment filings.

Since mid-March, which marked the onset of business shutdowns ordered by state and local governments to combat the coronavirus, 8.39 million California workers have filed initial claims for unemployment.

In Bernick’s view, worries have begun to spread among state government leaders that fraud rings could be one of the factors that have fueled the disturbing increase in California jobless.

“Within California government, there is concern that at least part of the high number of claims represents organized fraud operations,” Bernick said.

The federal supplemental payments of first $600 a week and more recently $300 a week that were added on to the basic state unemployment benefits could have enticed fraud ringleaders, Bernick opined.

Numerous residents of California, including a woman from Hayward who contacted this news organization, have received documents from the state EDD, that are addressed to different people up and down and across the state.

The batches of mail from the EDD also in some cases include the debit cards that are the electronic gateways to deploy payments to unemployed workers.

Numerous workers have contacted this news organization to complain that the EDD has failed to make any payments to them.

Many unemployed workers also have told this news organization that in some cases, they did receive a single payment from the EDD — then the payments stopped with no explanation.

Bernick, though, believes the stubbornly high jobless claims in California are being influenced more by fundamental problems in the state’s economy rather than fraud rings.

“Apart from the fraud issue, the numbers reflect the lack of forward movement in the California economy,” Bernick said.

The zig-zag nature of California’s inconsistent policy of business shutdowns to combat the coronavirus may have unleashed widespread harm om the state’s businesses.

“Reports from industry associations are showing that the dynamics of the previous four weeks are continuing,” Bernick said. “There is no significant new hiring, job listings are down, businesses are closing permanently, and furloughs are turning into layoffs.”