Costco is better than Trader Joe's and Whole Foods for grocery shopping, according to consumer report

When it comes to grocery shopping, consumers say they prefer Costco over major grocery chains like Trader Joe's or Whole Foods, according to an American Customer Satisfaction Index report.

The annual rating, released last month, revealed that Costco held the highest ranking in a list that included 19 other major grocery store chains across the U.S. On a satisfaction scale from 1-100, Costco earned 85 points, narrowly topping California-based grocery store Trader Joe's (84 points) and Whole Foods (82 points).

Scores were based on 40,264 interviews with customers who were chosen at random and responded via email, according to ACSI. The agency asked people to evaluate their experience with the grocery chains from January to December 2023 in various categories including the convenience of store locations, store layouts, and prices.

"Its popularity has been bolstered by the lower cost/prices of the warehouse store model and the greater perceived value of the store through quantity discounts," Forrest Morgeson, an assistant professor of marketing at Michigan State University and director of research emeritus at ACSI, told SFGATE in a statement. "During a time of high inflation and surging prices, consumers saw those features as even more desirable than in normal economic times."

ACSI also found that customers gravitate towards Costco for its signature Kirkland Signature goods, which make it stand apart from other big chain markets.

"Costco's Kirkland Signature is considered 'cool' and has become one of the main reasons people go to the store these days," ACSI wrote in a press release. "There are even TikTok and Instagram accounts dedicated to identifying the best of these products."

Costco currently has 874 warehouses around the world, and there are plans to open more in 2024. Last year it debuted a new storefront in Newark, and a new outpost in Sacramento is expected to open on March 14.

